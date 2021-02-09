An avalanche of rock, water and ice caused a catastrophe in the Indian region of Uttarakhand, in the Himalayas, on Sunday morning. After this mountain tsunami, at least 18 dead and around 200 missing had been recorded this Monday, many of them workers from two hydroelectric plants that are being built on the Dhauliganga River, a tributary of the Ganges. The specific causes of this disaster are still being investigated, according to the Indian authorities. Meanwhile, scientists argue about whether the sudden flood, unusual in winter, was triggered by the detachment of part of a glacier, by a landslide or even due to an avalanche of snow.

The strange —for the time— and destructive event has puzzled glaciologists around the planet for days. “We are studying satellite images”, explains from Switzerland Juan Antonio Ballesteros Cánovas, member of the Institute of Environmental Sciences of the University of Geneva. “Researchers are still examining satellite images, but this event appears to have been triggered by a landslide,” adds the professor from Canada. Joseph Shea, from the University of Northern British Columbia. Along the same lines, Philippus Wester, from the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), based in Kathmandu (Nepal), comments on the “great uncertainty” about the causes, although it also points to a possible detachment of the mountain next to a glacier that generated the “avalanche of rock and ice”.

The so-called third pole – a region that spans eight countries, from Afghanistan to Burma – is, thanks to its 50,000 glaciers, one of the world’s great reserves of fresh water. But it is also one of the clearest victims of global warming, which causes those great masses of ice to recede and disappear. Half of these formations in the area are at risk of being wiped off the map during this century, even if the Paris Agreement goal of leaving the planet’s average temperature rise by two degrees from pre-industrial levels is met, according to a study published a couple of years ago and coordinated by Wester in which 200 scientists participated.

And, in a 2019 monographic report on the ocean and the cryosphere, members of the IPCC (the international panel of scientists who advise the United Nations on climate change) warned of the consequences of retreating glaciers. These experts they pointed that this retreat has “reduced the stability of the slopes of the high mountains.”

Although none of the researchers consulted to carry out this report directly links the Uttarakhand disaster with climate change – this requires a good understanding of the event and a scientific attribution process – some do remember that warming is a breeding ground ideal for these mountain tsunamis.

“Glacier retreat due to climate change can expose steep slopes that then fail,” Shea notes. “With this setback there is a decompensation, favoring instabilities on the slopes,” adds Ballesteros.

To this is added another factor: the melting of these glaciers causes “pockets of water or lakes” to form, which are contained with dams formed by sediments (moraines), says Ballesteros. The problem is that these rafts tend to be unstable and when they break they trigger catastrophic floods. In the same region of India where the disaster struck on Sunday, another flood in 2013 – this time caused by monsoon rains – killed about 6,000 people.

“It is also expected that there will be floods due to the overflowing of glacial lakes or due to rain falling on snow, landslides and snow avalanches,” the IPCC underpinned in its 2019 report. And an investigation published last August made from NASA satellite data concluded that in just three decades the volume of this type of lake had increased by 50% due to the retreat experienced by glaciers as a result of global warming.

“By containing more water due to the melting of ice, events such as floods are bigger too,” explains Juan Ignacio López Moreno, an expert in glaciers and researcher at the Pyrenean Institute of Ecology (CSIC). “These phenomena are relatively frequent in the Himalayas and the Andes, but climate change may lead to an increase”, highlights this online researcher because of what was exposed by the IPCC.

“Despite the fact that climate change is undoubtedly favoring the occurrence of these extreme processes, there are records of similar events since the beginning of the 20th century,” says Ballesteros. This researcher from the University of Geneva has participated in a study that has identified 298 events similar to GLOF (glacial lake flooding) in the Himalayan area in the last 116 years; more than two floods a year. “Everything indicates that there has been a rebound in events in recent decades,” says this expert. And the situation may get worse. To the destabilizing power of warming for glaciers, Ballesteros adds the increase in population in the Himalayan valleys, which multiplies the impact of floods.

To know the most important news of Climate and Environment of EL PAÍS, sign up here to our newsletter weekly.

Follow the Climate and Environment section on Twitter Y Facebook