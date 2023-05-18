Climate change, the WMO alarm

Hurricanes, cyclones, tidal waves, torrential rains and above all unbearable levels of heat that manage to surprise us more and more each time. It is the climate that is changing and the planet that is warming up. We know why but we managed to do little or nothing to reverse the trend. In these days in which some regions of Italy are affected by water and floods, a decidedly worrying “warning” on global warming arrives from the WMO.

In the coming months there will be an episode of “El Niño”, which will bring a warming effect which, added to man-made climate change, will raise global temperatures to never-before-seen levels. And this will affect human health, food safety, water resources and the environment. We have to be prepared” is the worried alarm launched by the Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Petteri Taalas. The Organization depends on the United Nations and brings together the main meteorological services of the planet. The report prepared by the WMO is called Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update.

It is being developed in collaboration with the UK Weather Service, and other agencies in the United States, Spain, Canada, China, Norway, Italy and Germany. the annual analysis evaluates the evolution of temperatures over a five-year period. Unfortunately today the data is getting worse and the forecasts are for ever higher temperatures.

Climate change, increasingly recurring extreme weather events

The survey by the World Organization comes at a dramatic moment for some Italian regions submerged by flash floods whose causes have not yet been identified in depth. Ever more recurring and sudden extreme events. Scholars are noting that global warming is leading to temperatures that were absolutely unthinkable just a few years ago.

THEn addition now the phenomenon of “El Nino”, protagonist of the warming of some sections of the Pacific Ocean, is now widening its influence. The phenomenon had already been clearly seen in 2016, considered the hottest year on the planet. Global temperatures were as much as 11 degrees above those recorded in the pre-industrial era. The probabilities of a major event in the next 5 years are estimated by the WMO at 98%.

