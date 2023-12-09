Climate crisis | Deforestation was record low in the Brazilian Amazon in November

President Lula’s climate measures have taken a toll: deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has declined.

of Brazil Deforestation in the Amazon was at a record low level in November, according to figures published in November.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Satellite monitoring found last month that an area of ​​201 square kilometers had been destroyed in November from the growing part of the world’s largest rainforest, the Amazon, in Brazil.

It is 64 percent less than in November 2022, rejoiced the president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawho was able to brag about his administration’s “dramatic progress” in climate action at the UN Climate Summit in Dubai.

The information comes from the DETER monitoring program of the National Space Research Institute of Brazil. November’s reading was the lowest since deforestation monitoring began in 2015.

Left wing veteran Lula returned to the presidency at the beginning of this year, having previously held the position in 2003–2011.

His far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro (2019–2022) gained an international reputation for downplaying deforestation with their mocking comments.

Bolsonaro ended his presidency in a gloomy December in terms of climate: a total of 218.4 square kilometers of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest was destroyed, i.e. a strip slightly wider than Helsinki.

Lula, on the other hand, declared when he returned to the presidency that Brazil was once again at the forefront of the climate battle. He has also sworn that deforestation will be zero by 2030.

Amazon’s however, the good news about the rainforest is counterbalanced by the bad news about the Cerrano savanna.

Deforestation there was record-breaking in November: 572 square kilometers, which was 238 percent more than in November 2022.

Cerrano is a diverse forest area south of the Amazon rainforest that covers a quarter of Brazil’s land area.

Recently, however, the savannah has been destroyed to make way for soy plantations and cattle pastures. There are also many fires in the area, a large part of which are deliberately lit. says the World Nature Foundation WWF.

The Amazon, on the other hand, covers more than half of Brazil’s area. The carbon sequestering trees of the Amazon rainforest have a decisive impact on the climate crisis.

“Lula’s government’s enhanced environmental measures have reduced deforestation in the Amazon considerably, but many challenges still remain,” says Ana Carolina Crisostomo From the WWF Brazil office.

In his opinion, actions should primarily be aimed at Cerrano.