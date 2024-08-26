Extremes such as rain in Rio Grande do Sul and drought in the North region have harmed the performance of agriculture and livestock farming

Climate change has already resulted in losses of R$6.67 billion to agribusiness in 2024 alone, according to data from CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities). For the survey, extremes such as rain in Rio Grande do Sul and drought in the North region were considered.

In the South, losses amounted to R$5.41 billion in agriculture and livestock. In the same sectors, the drought in the North resulted in losses of R$1.1 billion.

Read below the losses in each sector, according to the CNM:

impact on agriculture in Rio Grande do Sul: R$ 4.9 billion ;

; impact on livestock farming in Rio Grande do Sul: R$ 514.8 million ;

; impact on agriculture in the North region: R$ 1.1 billion ;

; impact on livestock farming in the North region: R$ 155.3 million.

CLIMATE CRISIS

In the south of the country, the rain left at least 177 dead and affected 471 cities, including the capital Porto Alegre. In a report prepared by Bradesco, it is estimated that the floods will cause a 3.5% recession in the national agricultural sector in 2024.

Rio Grande do Sul is the largest rice producer in the country, accounting for 71% of production. In addition to rice, Rio Grande do Sul is also one of the largest national producers of soybeans, wheat and meat, according to data from Conab (National Supply Company).

In contrast to the excess rainfall in southern Brazil, the North region suffered a severe drought at the end of 2023. The phenomenon impacted national economic activity and increased inflation in the country.

Considered the worst water crisis in the last 43 years, the drought in the North region resulted in crop failure – when there is a major failure in relation to the expected productivity of a crop. The extension of the drought has damaged temporary crops such as corn, rice and beans.