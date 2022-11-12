Climate crisis and economic risks
Talking about the climate crisis and the dangers surrounding the planet is no longer just a passing talk. All countries of the world have sounded the alarm, calling for the protection of the planet and all humanity as a primary goal that should be of interest to everyone. Climate change will not only affect the major countries, but all countries of the world without exception, and the protection of future generations is the responsibility of everyone, and perhaps the United Nations, through its annual conferences, will contribute to evaluating the progress made each year in the field of climate. This year’s climate summit in Egypt was effective. And it gathered world leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh to work on activating projects related to combating climate change and reducing global warming and the emissions leading to it. The summit noted that the repercussions of climate change will affect the economy and inflict heavy losses on humanity, contrary to the belief in the last century by major companies and financial institutions who believed that talking about climate change was a luxury, and that fighting global warming would harm their interests.
But how will climate change harm the global economy? The truth is that the danger of climate change does not affect only the agricultural sector, which has been greatly affected in recent years, especially in countries that depend on irrigation through rain, which has reduced rainfall in those countries, which has damaged agricultural crops and caused heavy losses. It is expected that this gap will increase and affect large economic sectors. Some even estimated the losses in the past thirty years in trillions of dollars. Therefore, global warming will result in great losses.
For all this, the orientation of the world’s countries towards a green economy and sustainable development in terms of resources will contribute strongly to protecting the planet. Perhaps the most important aspect of that trend is the clean energy sector. Early adoption of the green economy would build an economy based on justice and contribute to the eradication of poverty, not to mention opening the way for new job opportunities and the use of natural resources in the developing world, such as solar energy and wind energy, and everything that contributes to providing sustainable energy for these countries. The UAE was, and still is, a pioneer in the field of clean energy, and it suffices to know that it is the first country in the region to announce a strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, indicated that the world is going through a critical stage in the field of climate action today, which requires us to accelerate efforts and joint action, pointing out that the repercussions of climate change are reflected on all countries and societies, which are repercussions in It continues to grow, and it will have a significant cost to the global economy, human life and biodiversity.
The UAE has also been and still is an example in the Middle East in the use of peaceful nuclear energy that is environmentally friendly, as part of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Project, which will contribute to reducing dependence on energy sources that pollute the environment.
Next year, the UAE will be the host country for the 28th Climate Summit, which will certainly be one of the most important summits in the world thanks to the high organizational capabilities of the UAE, as well as thanks to its great role in protecting the planet through multiple initiatives in the field of climate change that contributed and contribute to the trend towards the economy The UAE seeks to encourage this type of economy by gathering investors and scientific and knowledge competencies, with the aim of facilitating the support, development and financing of a sustainable economy based on clean energy.
It suffices to know that the UAE is a leading country in the field of solar energy, and it has worked to develop it and attract investors in its field, as it provided all the requirements in order to make this pioneering experiment in the region a success.
Emirati writer
