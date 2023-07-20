Electoral political polls today July 20, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – According to the majority of Italians, the ecological transition is a necessary response to the climate crisis: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral surveys processed by Quorum/YouTrend for Sky TG24.

When asked “is the ecological transition” 63% chose the option “a necessary response to the climate crisis”. 25 percent believe it is “an ideological maneuver that goes against the interests of the people” while 12% of those interviewed did not have an opinion on the matter or did not answer the question.

Furthermore, the majority of Italians see the ecological transition as an opportunity for industry: for 32 percent, in fact, it is “an opportunity to invest in innovation”, while according to 19% “it will create jobs”.

21 percent believe it is a “risk” because “Italian companies are not ready” while 15% are convinced that it could “favor other countries to the detriment of Italy”.

The opinion on the ban on the sale of combustion cars starting from 2035 is different. According to 45% of the interviewees, in fact, the deadline “is too close” and “doesn’t leave citizens time to adapt”.

27 percent believe the measure is “correct” while for 19% the deadline is “too far away” and risks “not protecting the environment enough”.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.