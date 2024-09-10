Climate | Cool Finland may challenge traditional wine regions when the climate warms

Climate|Finland’s growing season should get longer and warmer, but the cool climate also has its advantages compared to the current wine-producing countries.

Wine grows, for example, in Skåne, southern Sweden.

Irina Hasala HS

19:15

Climate as it warms up, many southern wine-producing countries have begun to suffer to an increasing extent from problems caused by drought and heat.

Could cool Finland be a significant wine country in the future? The topic will be opened by the docent of horticulture at the University of Helsinki Pauliina Palonen.