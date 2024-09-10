Climate | Cool Finland may challenge traditional wine regions when the climate warms

Climate|Finland’s growing season should get longer and warmer, but the cool climate also has its advantages compared to the current wine-producing countries.
Irina Hasala HS
Climate as it warms up, many southern wine-producing countries have begun to suffer to an increasing extent from problems caused by drought and heat.
Could cool Finland be a significant wine country in the future? The topic will be opened by the docent of horticulture at the University of Helsinki Pauliina Palonen.
Is it possible to grow wine in Finland?
