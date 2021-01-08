In terms of the environment, 2021, the last full year of the five-year term, is that of the last chance for the government if it does not want to be definitively associated with “ecological renunciation”. The executive intends to speed up on the subject, by translating part of the 149 proposals of the Citizen’s Climate Convention into law – those which have not already been ruled out by presidential veto.

In all, “around fifty measures” of the Convention are included in the Citizen’s Climate Convention bill, says Matignon, who specifies that “this sweeps away the themes raised by the draws” and that “all measures will not be dealt with by law, but also by regulations, for example ”.

The bill, currently examined by the Council of State and the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, should be presented to the Council of Ministers on February 10, for a first reading in the National Assembly at the end of March. Examined under the fast-track procedure, it could be “at best” adopted before the summer recess. The text must also be the subject of a sequence of “presentation and discussion” with the contracted parties. Matignon did not specify whether these exchanges could lead to changes or whether they will be merely advisory.

If the 65 articles of the text have not yet been fully disclosed, we already know that it includes the ban on new oil-fired boilers, the obligation for owners of energy renovation of all rental accommodation. by 2028, a carbon offset mechanism on domestic air flights or the ban on direct advertising for fossil fuels in the media (but not ads on polluting vehicles such as SUVs).

Finally, on January 20, the draft constitutional law will be presented to the Council of Ministers which intends to specify, in the Constitution, that “The Republic guarantees the preservation of biodiversity and the environment and fights against climate change.It is this unique article, criticized for its cosmetic side because it closely resembles the Charter for the environment which is already in the constitutionality block, which must be the subject of a referendum, according to the wishes of Emmanuel Macron . The Senate and the National Assembly must still vote for it in identical terms. What, on the side of the Luxembourg Palace dominated by “The Republicans”, is not certain.