The climate crisis affects not only physical but also psychological health. The Consulcesi legal and professional training network is deepening this link and proposing various solutions. In addition to carrying out the 'Aria Pulita' legal action, it is committed to better and broader training of professionals by offering a course in ebook and audiobook on the topic 'Eco-anxiety: effects of climate change on psychological well-being', available free of charge for all doctors, psychologists and other healthcare professionals registered with the Consulcesi Club.

“If among the older population the concern for the climate tends to manifest itself in a sort of 'passive nihilism', or in climate denial, often also conditioned by the political and economic narrative that is made of environmental issues, among the young and very young anxiety and stress towards the future are growing worryingly”, comments Stefano Lagona, psychologist and psychotherapist, teacher of the new Consulcesi course. “The main effects in the short and medium term of concern for the environment – he continues – range from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), linked to a direct experience of extreme climatic events, to the increase of aggression, as already noted in periods of extreme heat in America”.

Not only that: in the long term, climate change represents a constant threat to mental health, as it leads to an increase in anxiety linked to the uncertainty of the future, the loss of familiar places and the sense of helplessness in the face of global challenges. For the psychologist “it is necessary to make further efforts in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of this condition and its effects, as well as in the promotion of resilience and environmental awareness. Addressing these problems – specifies Lagona – requires a multidisciplinary approach that involves the mental health professionals, environmental scientists, policy makers and society as a whole”.

The course 'Eco-anxiety: effects of climate change on psychological well-being' – explains a note – is one of over 300 courses, for a total of 1,500 ECM credits, which characterize the Consulcesi Club training offer.

The Consulcesi legal team – the network recalls – also decided to give voice to citizens' concerns by launching a collective action aimed at requesting compensation and more health protection. By joining the initiative you will therefore not only have the possibility of obtaining fair compensation for the violation of the right to live in a healthy environment, but also of taking control of your own future health and that of your loved ones. In total, approximately 40 million citizens are forced to breathe unhealthy air that is potentially harmful to their health, and for this reason they can request compensation from the State and the Regions by joining the 'Clean Air' collective action of Consulcesi: it is enough to demonstrate, through a historical certificate of residence, to have resided between 2008 and 2018 in one or more of the territories involved. To find out if and how to participate in the collective action, Consulcesi makes the website www.aria-pulita.it available.