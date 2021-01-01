ÜDiet is a wonderful argument. In the western world, it is no longer a question of which foods actually fill you up. Today, the informed consumer not only wants to eat healthily, but also in a climate-conscious way. But there is disagreement about which foods can do this. Vegans, vegetarians or meat eaters sometimes insist on having found the right diet. The fronts are hardened: while meat, milk or cheese are frowned upon by some due to their supposedly poor ecological balance, others vehemently defend these foods. The dispute is not only waged at the kitchen table, but also in politics and science.

The nutritionist Malte Rubach, who has already published several books on food that has fallen into disrepute – and as expected not only received praise for them – joins these discussions with his new book. This time Rubach promotes the “healthy mediocrity” and actually primarily writes a plea for conscious consumption and against general renunciation. It should consistently be made clear that no food is bad per se, even if it is degraded as a supposed climate sinner, as is often the case in the discussion about butter or meat. Usually the world is more complicated. That makes it more difficult for the consumer, but if you follow Rubach, you don’t necessarily empty the plate.



Malte Rubach: “The ecological balance on the plate”

At one point the author asks whether we are allowed to eat animals at all. “This question could be answered relatively briefly,” they say. With “yes”. Because meat is not “the image of evil”, even if it would like to be held responsible for advancing climate change. The correct facts would not always be used in this argument. One chapter is also devoted to a study on the much-discussed water consumption of meat, which was very present in the media a few years ago. According to her, around 15,400 liters of water are required on average to produce one kilogram of beef in the world. It’s a number that is considered high when compared to plant foods especially.

Subjective evaluation of milk alternatives

However, if you follow Rubach, this number only reflects half the truth. When it comes to water consumption, a distinction must be made between so-called green (rainwater), blue (from rivers, lakes, glaciers or groundwater) and gray (polluted during use) water. When it comes to water consumption, the blue water is particularly important because it is withdrawn from the natural cycle. The proportion of green water in beef is very high at 94 percent, only about 550 liters come from blue water. These 550 liters are no longer available for artificial irrigation. If only the water consumption in Germany is considered, of the initial 15,400 liters, only 138 liters of blue water remain, which are used for one kilogram of beef. Such examples are calculated conclusively at various points; additional tables illustrate the life cycle assessment of individual foods.

It is a pity that the author does not always stick to the factual explanations. If the readers’ fear of “vegan asceticism” is to be taken away, they speak of “vegan propaganda”; and the question of why Jan Bredack, founder of the “Veganz” supermarket chain, feels called to “dig into the depths of nutritional and climate science” as a “former automobile manager”, gives the impression that the author is taking sides. The fact that the traditional dairy or meat industry also likes to interpret the study situation in a way that fits into its own view of the world is hardly mentioned. Even the naturally subjective evaluation of the taste of milk alternatives would not have needed it.

In the end, the author ends up where many nutrition books end up – with a to-do list. That is then quite forgiving. More vegetables and legumes should end up on the plate, less meat and cereals. Although this is not a completely new finding, it shows that nutrition does not always have to be associated with a guilty conscience.

Malte Rubach: “The ecological balance on the plate”. How we can protect the climate with our food. S. Hirzel Verlag, Stuttgart 2020. 208 pp., Br., € 18.