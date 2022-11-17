Home page politics

Annalena Baerbock (left) talks to activist Luisa Neubauer on the sidelines of the UN climate conference.

The climate conference is about to end before a “construction site”: An end for oil and gas is not in the minutes. A key player sees “hypocrisy” and “gimmicks.” News ticker.

Climate conference in Egypt before unsatisfactory End ? Environmental organizations see the design as a “construction site”.

before unsatisfactory ? Environmental organizations see the design as a “construction site”. baerbock calls for money at climate conference China : “difficult journey” for negotiators.

calls for money at climate conference : “difficult journey” for negotiators. This News ticker to the last two days of UN climate conference is continuously updated.

Overview: Sharm el Sheikh – The climate conference in Egypt is on the home straight – but one day before the planned end of “COP27” on Friday evening, no decisive solutions seem to be in sight. There is already speculation about an extension into the weekend. The conference management has meanwhile presented key points again. The 20-page paper with many unresolved issues calls for a gradual phase-out of climate-damaging coal, but not for oil and gas to be abandoned.

Environmental protection organizations criticized Thursday (November 17) that the text was a “construction site”: too long, too vague and contradictory. Martin Kaiser, Executive Director of Greenpeace Germany, called on Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) to personally campaign for a global exit from oil and gas. The traffic light minister first turned to China.

Climate conference: Baerbock demands money from China – “difficult journey” for negotiators

China must contribute to the financing of future climate damage, she demanded. This applies above all if China “is not prepared to radically reduce its own emissions in the future,” Baerbock told the RTL and ntv channels on Thursday on the sidelines of the conference. This is “a question of justice”.

“Our wealth, the fossil wealth, is also built on the climate damage that we are experiencing today,” Baerbock once again acknowledged the responsibility of the industrialized countries. But now “we have economies like China that have developed massively” and “are among the largest emitters” simply because of their large population. The industrialized countries would have to pay for the climate damage that has occurred, but also China “for the damage of the future”.

Developing countries and China are pushing massively for the establishment of a fund into which the industrialized countries are to pay. However, China itself has so far shown no willingness to do so. However, Beijing is also struggling internally to keep its climate course. EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans spoke on Thursday of a “long and difficult journey” in view of the tough negotiations. It is also not yet clear where this will lead. The question of compensating for climate-related damage (“loss and damage”) is on the agenda for the first time in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Baerbock agreed to create a “new instrument”. “We want this financing instrument,” said the Foreign Minister. However, it should be embedded in a “financial mosaic” of different instruments. Timmermans made a similar statement. “We are willing to discuss the possibility of a financial facility, but on a broader scale, what I call a mosaic,” he said.

COP27 in Egypt: Important climate diplomat demands a stop to “hypocrisy and gimmicks”

French diplomat Laurence Tubiana, who is considered the architect of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, put pressure on the negotiators. “We have two days,” said Tubiana. “Stop the hypocrisy and gimmicks on crucial issues.” Two days is a “very short time” in view of what the negotiators now have to achieve.

When it comes to demands from poor countries for compensation payments for the climate damage they have suffered, “serious progress must be made within 48 hours,” said Tubiana. “If people are serious, they should consider that loss and damage is a collective problem for which we need to find new means.”

Addressing energy companies that say they can’t phase out fossil fuels “overnight,” Tubiana said, “How many nights have you been saying that? How many nights and years?” The large number of lobbyists from the oil and gas industry at the conference may be a good sign. Perhaps they now know that their time is up. (dpa/AFP/fn)