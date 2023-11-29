Climate concepts and terminology with the launch of “COP28”

With the start of the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host tomorrow in Expo City Dubai, the pace of talk about the harms of climate change and the terminology related to climate challenges issues is increasing.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, monitored a number of concepts contained in the climate dictionary published on the United Nations Development Program website, including climate and weather, climate crisis, carbon footprint, mitigation and adaptation, net zero emissions, climate justice, losses and damages, greenhouse gas emissions, points. Transformation, global warming, afforestation and reforestation.

Weather versus climate.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Dictionary states that the concept of weather refers to weather conditions at a particular time in a particular location, including temperature, humidity, precipitation, cloudiness, wind, and visibility.

As for climate, it is the average weather patterns in a particular area over a longer period of time, usually 30 years or more, which represents the general state of the climate system.

Greenhouse gas emissions.

They are gases that trap heat in the atmosphere, causing global warming and climate change. The main greenhouse gases emitted by human activity are: carbon dioxide, methane, nitrogen oxides, as well as fluorinated gases found in specific refrigeration equipment and water vapor.

Warming and climate change.

Global warming refers to an increase in the average temperature of the Earth’s surface, and it occurs when the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere increases. These gases absorb more solar radiation and prevent energy from escaping, which leads to more energy being trapped within the atmosphere, and thus the average temperature rises. the heat.

Burning fossil fuels, logging, deforestation, and livestock farming are some of the human activities that release greenhouse gases and contribute to global warming.

As for climate change, it refers to long-term changes in the Earth’s climate, which lead to an increase in the temperature of the atmosphere, oceans, and land, which affects the health and balance of ecosystems that support life and biodiversity, and also causes more extreme weather phenomena, such as severe hurricanes or hurricanes. Frequent floods, heat waves, and droughts lead to sea level rise and coastal erosion as a result of ocean warming, glacial melting, and ice loss.

Climate crisis.

The climate crisis refers to the serious problems caused or potentially caused by changes in the planet’s climate. Since the 19th century, the Earth’s average temperature has risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius, already causing serious damage in many parts of the world.

Scientists expect that an increase exceeding 1.5°C will lead to a series of tipping points that would make many changes irreversible and pose a major threat to human life.

turning point.

It is a threshold beyond which certain changes caused by climate change become irreversible, and these changes may lead to sudden impacts with very serious repercussions for the future of our planet.

Scientists have identified areas of concern, such as the death of forests and coral reefs, the melting of permafrost and glaciers, and ocean warming and acidification, but more research is needed.

Dilution.

Mitigation refers to any action taken by governments, communities, businesses, and individuals to reduce or prevent greenhouse gas emissions. Examples of mitigation include transitioning to renewable energy such as wind and solar, investing in carbon-free transportation, promoting sustainable agriculture and land use, and planting forests to act as sinks. carbon, changing consumption practices and diet behaviours.

To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists have set as a minimum before irreversible climate impacts, the world must take mitigation measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% before 2030 and reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions by mid-2017. Century.

Adaptation.

Adaptation refers to actions that help reduce vulnerability to the current or expected impacts of climate change. Examples of adaptation include planting crop species that are more resistant to drought or changing conditions, managing land to reduce the risk of wildfires, building stronger defenses to reduce flooding, and improving and relocating infrastructure from Coastal areas affected by sea level rise, and developing insurance mechanisms for climate-related threats.

Carbon footprint.

Carbon footprint is a measure of greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere by a particular person, organization, product or activity. A larger carbon footprint means more carbon dioxide and methane emissions, and thus a greater contribution to the climate crisis.

Measuring a person or organization’s carbon footprint entails considering both the direct emissions resulting from