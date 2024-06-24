The various atmospheric phenomena that will maintain the rain forecast in Mexico will only cause intervals of showers in the Baja California Peninsula throughout this Mondayaccording to information from With water.

Through the weather forecast From the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the agency announced that there will be a cool to temperate morning environment with fog banks on the western coast. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will turn from hot to very hot, with maximum temperatures between 40°C to 45°C.

During the afternoon there will also be cloudy skies and possible rain with showers, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and winds of western component that They will bring maximum gusts of 40 to 60 km/hwith possible dust devils.

Meteored’s weather forecast for San Diego, California, and major cities in Baja California

In San Diego, California, you will enjoy mostly clear skies during the day, although clouds are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 18°C ​​and 24°C, peaking around 1pm. A moderate west wind is expected with gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

ANDn Tijuana, Baja California, the skies will be mainly cloudy with temperatures that will range between 18°C ​​and 27°C, reaching the maximum around 12:00 p.m. The wind, also moderate from the west, could reach gusts of up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

Mexicali You will see mostly cloudy skies during the day, with denser clouds in the afternoon. Extreme temperatures will fluctuate between 31°C and 44°C, with the highest point at 5:00 p.m. The northwest wind will be moderate, with gusts of up to 29 km/h overnight.

Cove It will have mostly cloudy skies, becoming more cloudy towards the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 24°C, with their peak at 3:00 p.m. Moderate west winds with gusts of up to 27 km/h are expected in the afternoon.

Tecate It will have clear skies most of the day, becoming cloudy in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 21°C and 33°C, reaching their maximum at 1:00 p.m. Moderate winds from the west with strong gusts of up to 42 km/h will be felt in the afternoon.

In The Rumorosa, the sky will remain mainly cloudy, with greater cloud coverage in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 21°C and 33°C, with the maximum at 2:00 p.m. Strong west wind is expected with gusts of up to 53 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito It will present mostly cloudy skies with greater coverage in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 17°C to 20°C, with the peak at 3:00 p.m. Northwest winds will be weak, reaching gusts of up to 18 km/h in the afternoon.

In Saint Quentinintervals of clear and cloudy weather are expected with temperatures between 17°C and 25°C, while westerly winds will reach gusts of up to 35 km/h.

San Felipe You will enjoy a clear sky, with temperatures between 30°C and 36°C, and a thermal sensation of 40°C. Southeast winds will bring gusts of up to 28 km/h.

This Monday, Baja California will experience a wide range of weather conditions, from clear to cloudy skies, accompanied by significant variations in temperatures and winds.