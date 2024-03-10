In committee, experts compared the current high concentration of greenhouse gases to atomic bombs
Scientists cited a picture of “climate collapse” on the planet and demanded concrete measures in Brazil during a public hearing on Tuesday (5.Mar.2024) of the Special Committee for Prevention and Aid to Natural Disasters of the Chamber of Deputies.
Faced with global warming at a speed above expectations and little progress in international agreements, they showed the urgency of decarbonization, reforestation and monitoring of biomes, in order to face the succession of extreme events.
Doctor of atmospheric sciences, physicist Alexandre Araújo da Costa compared the current high concentration of greenhouse gases to atomic bombs.
“These gases accumulate to the point that today we have 50% more CO2, two and a half times more methane and over 30% more nitrous oxide than we had, for example, in 1800. This climate imbalance is so great which is equivalent to taking the energy of 21 Hiroshima bombs per second, altering the hydrological cycle, increasing global temperatures, multiplying extreme events, dilating the oceans and melting glaciers”he explained.
Costa is also a professor at the Federal University of Ceará and was part of the team of scientists that prepared the first Brazilian report on climate change. According to him, maintaining the current scenario of polluting gas emissions leads to a “catastrophic future”.
The opinion is shared with the coordinator of the Greenhouse Gas Laboratory at the National Institute for Space Research (LaGEE/INPE), Luciana Gatti. She presented maps of temperature “anomalies” to prove that the recent warming of the ocean surface goes far beyond the El Niño phenomenon, which has more specific action in the equatorial Pacific.
“We are witnessing an increase in temperature in the oceans like we have never seen before. And this year, it's even worse. Can you say that climate collapse hasn't started yet? Sorry. It does not give. From what we are seeing, it appears that it is uncontrollable and slipping out of hand.”he stated.
Gatti is a chemist and co-author of one of the most read articles in the scientific journal Nature on the impact of deforestation in the Legal Amazon, preventing the forest from absorbing CO2. The situation is more critical in the east of the region, in areas of Pará and Mato Grosso.
“If we take the increase in temperature over 40 years and compare it with the last 20 years, the increase is 50%. That's the point of no return coming. A state of emergency should be declared in the southeast of the Amazon”said Luciana Gatti.
Moisture
There is also a negative impact on evapotranspiration that feeds the so-called “flying rivers” and spreads Amazonian moisture to other biomes.
Among the urgent suggestions, Luciana Gatti calls for reducing deforestation and the production of fossil fuels (oil and natural), in addition to cooling the earth's surface through reforestation with native vegetation.
Special commission rapporteur, deputy Gilson Daniel (Podemos-ES) promised to evaluate the suggestion of support for the biome monitoring network through parliamentary amendments to the Union Budget.
Climate victims
Organizer of the public hearing, deputy Tarcísio Motta (Psol-RJ) defended the approval of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC 44/23) which reserves 5% of these amendments for climate emergencies.
“Disasters are not natural. They are socio-environmental and those who die are the poorest, black men and women. Therefore, it is about preparing cities and adapting them to what is going to happen more and more”said the deputy.
The executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Márcio Astrini, expressed his “anxiety” for concrete measures worldwide when recalling the World Health Organization's projection of 250,000 deaths per year as a result of global warming from 2030 to 2050.
Astrini said that the last 8 years were the hottest in history, according to the OMN (World Meteorological Organization). Recently, there were record melting temperatures in Antarctica and Greenland, as well as records of 38°C in Siberia.
According to the National Confederation of Municipalities, 93% of Brazilian cities faced natural disasters from 2013 to 2022.
The professor at the Center for Sustainable Development at the University of Brasília, Saulo Rodrigues, defended joint adaptation and mitigation actions in the Climate Plan, in force since 2009.
Gustavo Luedemann, from Rede Clima and Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research), praised AdaptaClima, a platform that guides municipalities on the occurrence of extreme events, but asked for support to deal more effectively with the population's vulnerabilities, especially in relation to health and risky housing.
With information from Chamber Agency.
#Climate #collapse #begun #scientists #Chamber
Leave a Reply