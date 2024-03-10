In committee, experts compared the current high concentration of greenhouse gases to atomic bombs

Scientists cited a picture of “climate collapse” on the planet and demanded concrete measures in Brazil during a public hearing on Tuesday (5.Mar.2024) of the Special Committee for Prevention and Aid to Natural Disasters of the Chamber of Deputies.

Faced with global warming at a speed above expectations and little progress in international agreements, they showed the urgency of decarbonization, reforestation and monitoring of biomes, in order to face the succession of extreme events.

Doctor of atmospheric sciences, physicist Alexandre Araújo da Costa compared the current high concentration of greenhouse gases to atomic bombs.

“These gases accumulate to the point that today we have 50% more CO2, two and a half times more methane and over 30% more nitrous oxide than we had, for example, in 1800. This climate imbalance is so great which is equivalent to taking the energy of 21 Hiroshima bombs per second, altering the hydrological cycle, increasing global temperatures, multiplying extreme events, dilating the oceans and melting glaciers”he explained.

Costa is also a professor at the Federal University of Ceará and was part of the team of scientists that prepared the first Brazilian report on climate change. According to him, maintaining the current scenario of polluting gas emissions leads to a “catastrophic future”.

The opinion is shared with the coordinator of the Greenhouse Gas Laboratory at the National Institute for Space Research (LaGEE/INPE), Luciana Gatti. She presented maps of temperature “anomalies” to prove that the recent warming of the ocean surface goes far beyond the El Niño phenomenon, which has more specific action in the equatorial Pacific.

“We are witnessing an increase in temperature in the oceans like we have never seen before. And this year, it's even worse. Can you say that climate collapse hasn't started yet? Sorry. It does not give. From what we are seeing, it appears that it is uncontrollable and slipping out of hand.”he stated.

Gatti is a chemist and co-author of one of the most read articles in the scientific journal Nature on the impact of deforestation in the Legal Amazon, preventing the forest from absorbing CO2. The situation is more critical in the east of the region, in areas of Pará and Mato Grosso.

“If we take the increase in temperature over 40 years and compare it with the last 20 years, the increase is 50%. That's the point of no return coming. A state of emergency should be declared in the southeast of the Amazon”said Luciana Gatti.