In an era when bad news about the climate comes in abundance and speed, the International Energy Agency’s latest report on global carbon dioxide emissions is at least laced with a few positives. Here’s first, the downside.
Total global carbon dioxide emissions from power generation and industrial processes grew 0.9 percent to 36.8 gigatonnes in 2022. That’s a smaller increase than initially feared, but it’s a slim win, and it still takes us to an all-time high. Many factors contributed to the rise, including extreme weather, out-of-service nuclear reactors, and geopolitical developments.
Electricity and heat generation contributed most to the increase in emissions. With the war in Ukraine disrupting natural gas supplies, countries including India and Indonesia have turned to the cheaper alternative of coal. Global emissions from coal power generation rose 2.1 percent, or the equivalent of 224 million tons of carbon dioxide.
Across all sectors, fuels were responsible for releasing 15.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, a rise of 1.6 percent that far exceeded the average annual growth rate for the past decade. And now here are the first glimpses of the positive side. The deployment of wind and solar power generation and other clean technologies such as heat pumps and electric vehicles has prevented the emission of about 550 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Without the growth in renewables, the rise in carbon dioxide emissions would have been around 2.3 percent. There is cause for optimism about being able to put a number on the positive impacts of the technology we pin our hopes on, and that we may finally begin to flatten the curve in fossil fuel emissions in 2025, according to energy sector research firm Rystad Energy. But now is not the time to start applauding. To be clear for the uninitiated, we have to consider land use as a source of emissions, as my colleague David Fickling has written. To meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we will need to achieve a 45 percent reduction in global emissions from 2010 levels by 2030.
With only seven years to go, we are now almost 13 percent higher than 2010 levels. In the broader sense, avoiding a few hundred million tons of emissions is a bit much. It is true that the widespread use of coal is very disappointing, but there is a second positive point. The European Union was at the epicenter of the energy crisis caused by the Russian war in Ukraine.
The continent suffered from a severe drought that reduced its ability to generate hydroelectric power, and with many reactors out of work for maintenance, nuclear power production in France fell to its lowest level in 30 years. Yet, despite all these odds, the European Union has seen a 2.5 percent drop in carbon dioxide emissions. Despite mild winters, much of the shift is due to the spread of clean technology and behavioral change from citizens who use less electricity.
And what we’re seeing here, of course, is the division between countries that can afford to decarbonise, and countries that can’t. Emerging economies in Asia could not invest in renewables, and once gas became affordable, they were faced with a choice between burning coal or blackouts and darkness.
Meanwhile, Europe had the means to store gas and deploy wind and solar power on a large scale. The EU’s success in reducing emissions shows that it is possible to mitigate the crisis in a clean, green and sustainable way. The challenge now will be to sustain the momentum behind these behavioral changes and the deployment of renewables. But they also remind us that this will not work unless we provide the less affluent countries with more climate finance and investment as well.
