Climate China will put polluters to pay for their emissions, national emissions trading started

Initially, only the largest energy companies and oil refiners will be covered by the system.

World China, the largest emitter of CO2, is taking action to curb emissions growth by introducing a national emissions trading scheme. The system was launched on Monday.

Under the scheme, companies have to acquire an amount of allowances equal to their emissions. This creates an incentive for companies to reduce emissions. The price of the rights is determined by the market.

In the first phase, allowances will have to be acquired mainly by China’s largest coal and gas-fired power plants and some large oil refiners. There are more than 2,000 companies covered by the scheme.

Coal is a growing source of emissions in China. An estimated 60% of energy is produced from coal, and according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the capacity of coal-fired power plants in the country has quadrupled in the 21st century.

Coal-fired power plants account for nearly half of all fossil fuel combustion emissions in China. Emissions from coal-fired power plants are higher than the combined emissions of the EU and Japan.

The introduction of China’s national emissions trading system has been long overdue. The country has already had regional emissions trading schemes in place.

Emissions trading China is working towards its climate goals.

The country’s emissions have grown rapidly, and in 2019, China accounted for nearly 30 percent of the world’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. However, the country has announced that it intends to reverse emissions by 2030. The country aims to be carbon neutral by 2060.

Currently, the world’s largest emissions trading scheme is in the EU. It is far more comprehensive than the Chinese system. In addition to energy production, it covers industry and part of air transport.