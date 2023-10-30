Climate change | WWF: Winter rains are becoming more frequent and wash nutrients from fields and forests into waterways

The economic value of water and freshwater ecosystems is 60 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, the report states.

Climate change threatens Finland’s waterways, warns the environmental organization WWF, which has published its global water report.

“With climate change, winter rains are also becoming more common here, which wash away nutrients and solids from fields and forests, which, when they end up in waterways, impair the quality of the water”, indoor water manager Jenny Jyrkänkallio-Mikkola says in WWF’s press release.

Jyrkänkallio-Mikkola reminds that when nutrients reach the Baltic Sea, they eutrophicate the sea, which in turn weakens the sea’s ability to bind carbon dioxide and thus curb climate change.

According to Jyrkänkallio-Mikkola, the best way to secure vital clean water for people, animal species and habitats is to protect water bodies in good condition and restore water bodies that have reached a bad condition.

“Even in Finland, more investment should be made in water protection and more funding is needed for the work. Water should not be taken for granted, but its value to people, nature and the economy must be recognized,” says Jyrkänkallio-Mikkola.

According to WWF’s water report, the annual economic value produced by the earth’s water and freshwater ecosystems is about 58 trillion dollars, which corresponds to about 60 percent of the global gross domestic product.

Although clean water is vital for people, animal species, the environment and the economy, according to WWF, it is still not valued enough. A third of the world’s wetlands have been destroyed in the last 50 years, and the populations of freshwater species have decreased by an average of 83 percent.