The accumulation of greenhouse gases is not only influencing life on earth and oceans, so does in the space. The growing presence in the carbon dioxide atmosphere, together with other gases, already modifies the conditions in which satellites orbit and, according to new research, can end reducing between 50 and 66% the amount of satellites that orbit safely for the end of the century.

Contrary to what happens in the lowest layers of the atmosphere, where CO2 produces an extra heating effect; In the outermost layers the atmosphere cools and contracts. That is, the layers where most satellites move They are ‘shrinking’which causes them to circulate through areas where the atmosphere is less dense. And having less density and friction, it is also easier for space garbage to remain orbiting and increases the risk of collision.

Now a team of aerospace engineers of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) publishes a study in ‘Nature Sustainability’ where it crosses forecasts on the worst greenhouse emissions scenarios for 2100 with the ability of the atmosphere to house satellites. Thus open the debate taking into account that humanity lives in a golden era of satellites: they circulate More than 8,000 satellites at altitudes between 300 and 1,000 kilometers and everything indicates that this amount will continue to grow. It depends on a lot of daily information; from communications and weather forecast to navigation systems.

«If we do not manage this activity carefully and work to reduce our emissions, the space could be too crowded, which would cause more collisions and waste, "says principal author William Parker.









Specifically, the authors defend that, compared to the year 2000, at the end of the century there will be a possible 50-66% reduction in the load capacity of satellites to between 200 and 1000 km of altitude, One of the most popular areas to place satellites. “Taking into account the rapid and recent expansion of the number of satellites in low terrestrial orbit, it is necessary to understand environmental variability and its impact on sustainable operations to avoid overexploitation of the area,” the authors warn.

«Our behavior with Greenhouse gases On Earth during the last 100 years it is taking effect on how we operate the satellites over the next 100 years, ”adds author Richard Linares, an associated professor in the MIT Aeronautics Department.

The authors thus add more prism to the debate about space garbage and how many satellites can put in space. «While technology can help these objects avoid collisions, it is increasingly important Recognize influence that has the natural environment of the earth in our ability to operate in space. A coordinated approach to reduce greenhouse gas emissions would ensure that we can avoid the exploitation of the termosphere and protect it for future generations, ”adds researcher Matthew Brown of the Serene group.