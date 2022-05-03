A new study published in the scientific journal Nature suggests that in the next 50 years, there will be 15,000 new cases of virus transmission between mammals. The main reason is climate change, which will enhance the encounter between species and the exchange of viruses with each other.

With global warming and rising temperatures, habitats will change and species will begin to move to colder regions. Taking into account the forecast of an increase of 2ºC on the planet, a doubling of these encounters is predicted by 2070. According to the authors, this will occur in ecosystems rich in high-altitude species, such as in regions of Africa and Asia, and in areas inhabited by man, as in the Sahel, India and Indonesia.

It is a serious threat to human and animal health, they say in the study, underlining the importance of investing in the prevention and control of pathogens.

“This work provides more compelling evidence that the coming decades will not only be warmer, but also sicker,” warns Gregory Albery, one of the study’s authors.

