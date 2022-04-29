Washington. Climate change will result in the spread of thousands of new viruses among animal species by 2070, and that is likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases passing from animals to humans, according to a new study.

This is especially true for Africa and Asia, hotspots for the transmission of deadly diseases from humans to animals or vice versa during the past decades, including influenza, HIV, Ebola and the coronavirus that causes covid-19.

The researchers, who published their findings yesterday in Nature, used a model to examine how more than 3,000 mammalian species might migrate and share viruses in the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius, which a recent study shows is possible.

They found that cross-species spread of the virus will occur more than 4,000 times among mammals alone. Birds and marine animals were not included in the analysis.

They noted that not all viruses will spread to humans or become pandemics on the scale of the coronavirus, but the number of viruses between species increases the risk of transmission to humans.

Previous studies have looked at how deforestation, extinction and the wildlife trade lead to the spread of diseases between animals and humans, but there is less research on how climate change might influence disease transmission, the researchers added at a conference. press release on Wednesday.

“We haven’t talked much about climate in the context of zoonoses,” diseases that can spread from animals to people, added study co-author Colin Carlson, an assistant professor of biology at Georgetown University.

Climate change and infectious disease experts agreed that a warming planet will likely lead to a higher risk of new viruses emerging.

Daniel R. Brooks of the University of Nebraska State Museum and co-author of the book The Stockholm Paradigm: Climate Change and Emerging Diseases, He added that the study acknowledges the threat posed by climate change in terms of increased risk of infectious diseases.

“This particular contribution is an extremely conservative estimate of the possible” spread of those diseases caused by climate change, Brooks said.

Aaron Bernstein, a pediatrician and interim director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, said the study confirms long-held suspicions about the impact of global warming on the emergence of infectious diseases. .

“Of particular interest is that the study indicates that these encounters may be happening more frequently and in places close to where many people live,” Bernstein said.

Study co-author Gregory Albery, of Georgetown University, stressed that because climate-driven infectious diseases are likely already emerging, the world should do more to learn in order to prepare.

“It cannot be prevented, even in the best of climate change scenarios,” Albery added.

Carlson, who was also the author of the last report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, explained that we must reduce greenhouse gases and phase out fossil fuels to reduce the risk of these evils spreading.