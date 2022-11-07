Climate change | WHO: At least 15,000 dead from heatwaves in Europe this year

June, July and August were the hottest in the history of measurements in Europe. The high temperatures also brought with it the worst drought since the Middle Ages.

in Europe at least 15,000 people have died due to the heat during the current year, the World Health Organization WHO under the UN announced on Monday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Regional director of the organization Hans Kluge said in a statement that the estimate is based on country-specific statistics published so far and specifically covers heat-related deaths.

The estimate is expected to rise further as more countries release data on additional heat-related deaths.

June, July and August were the hottest in the history of measurements in Europe. In June and July, two consecutive heat waves caused an estimated 24,000 additional deaths on the continent.

Among those worst affected by the hot weather are Spain and Germany. Temperatures over 40 degrees were also measured in Britain last summer for the first time.

Kluge said that Germany recorded around 4,500 heat-related deaths during the summer months, Spain nearly 4,000, Britain over 3,200 and Portugal over a thousand.

The exceptionally high temperatures also brought with it the worst drought since the Middle Ages. The drought tested Europe’s grain crops and fueled record wildfires. The electricity networks of many countries were also put to the test.

WHO according to the most common weather-related cause of death in Europe is heat stress, where the human body is unable to cool itself. Heat waves are the most dangerous for people who already have illnesses.

The WHO warns that increasing heat waves and other extreme conditions will lead to an increase in the number of diseases and deaths in the coming decades, unless “extreme” measures are taken.