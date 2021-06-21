Climate change What do the protesters in Elokapina demand, and can the demands be enforced?

According to the expert, some of the environmental business Elokapina’s requirements are feasible, some impossible.

Helsinki The goal of the Elokapina movement, which is showing its opinion in the city center for the second week, is to stop the progress of the climate crisis in Finland. Monday business continued demonstration at Senate Square.

HS went through the movement Summer Rebellion four requirements and the possibilities for their implementation. A member of the Finnish Climate Panel, Professor of Technical Physics at Aalto University, has been interviewed for the story. Peter Lundia.

Declaring a climate emergency

Elokapina has long demanded that a climate and environmental emergency be declared in Finland.

The demand is not impossible, as an environmental emergency has already been declared in almost two thousand municipalities around the world, with a total population of more than a billion people. The symbolic declaration of a state of emergency began after the European Parliament declared a climate emergency in November 2019.

Of the Finnish cities, a climate emergency has been declared in Helsinki. With a declaration of emergency Helsinki wanted join the ranks of cities that emphasize the necessity and urgency of climate action.

Elokapina also wants the government to start telling the facts about the environmental crisis. Peter Lund emphasizes that climate change is at the forefront of government work.

Peter Lund, Professor of Technical Physics at Aalto University

“Among other things, the pursuit of carbon neutrality and the actions required for it are clear. The government is certainly aware of climate change and its consequences. That is why Finland is among the first countries to strive for carbon neutrality, ”says Lund.

Elokapina wants the government to start regular state crisis information, like coronavirus information. Lund sees no added value in more frequent crisis communication.

“Governments have traditionally produced an annual environmental report. In addition, the government is already required to submit a separate annual climate report on emissions trends and measures. Adaptation to climate change is also reported at least once during the election period. ”

Carbon neutrality in 2025

Elokapina demands that Finland stop heating the climate as soon as possible. At the same time, Finland should bring forward its carbon neutrality target to 2025.

Carbon neutrality means that emissions are produced only as much as can be captured. This way, the operation no longer warms the climate.

Elokapina wants to advance Finland’s carbon neutrality goal by 2025.

The current government has set a goal of carbon neutrality by 2035. At EU level, the goal of carbon neutrality is to be achieved by 2050.

Elokapinan The requirement is impossible, as Finland should take climate action in four years, for which the EU has been prepared to spend 29 years.

“Achieving a very challenging goal in such a short time could lead to uncontrolled climate development and even more harmful measures,” Lund emphasizes.

According to him, the abandonment of peat and coal, for example, would not necessarily be replaced by clean investments, but would have to be replaced by large amounts of wood chips or bioenergy. At the same time, Finland would lose its carbon sink, which is an essential factor in terms of carbon neutrality.

“Controlling uncontrolled climate change could turn against the good,” Lund emphasizes.

By the Technology Research Center VTT and the Finnish Environment Institute in the second year report according to which wind and solar energy play a significant role in all low-emission scenarios. Wind power generation should nearly quadruple in four years, so thousands of new wind farms should be built on the ground.

Consumption emissions according to targets

Elokapinan the new requirement is related to the consumption of Finns. The movement demands that consumption-related emissions should be included in Finland’s emission reduction targets. At the same time, the movement demands that the government stop over-consuming natural resources by 2025.

Household consumption is not included in Finland’s official greenhouse gas emissions. In 2015, consumption-related emissions were one-third higher than official regional emissions.

Consumer products The carbon footprint takes into account imports and exports, so it is difficult to calculate them as Finland’s official emissions. Of the greenhouse gas emissions when half are generated outside Finland.

However, Peter Lund considers it possible to implement the requirement. The EU is aware of the problem of consumer emissions and is proposing a carbon tax on imported products.

“As we approach carbon neutrality and think about the global nature of climate change, we should consider including consumption emissions in our targets. Otherwise, we will outsource emissions to other countries. ”

Protesters in the August Rebellion on Kaisla (center) and Winter on Mannerheimintie on Thursday afternoon.

Establishment of a citizens’ forum

Elokapina has long called for the establishment of a climate-equitable citizens’ forum. Members of the forum would be randomly selected to discuss, research and make recommendations to Parliament on how to respond to a climate emergency.

Citizens’ forums have been used in several countries precisely on climate issues.

“It has been seen that the action required to mitigate climate change is so challenging that a pounding public debate is needed for decision-making. The forums provide information on, for example, how climate action affects different groups of people, ”says the professor of political science Maija Setälä The University of Turku says.

A civic jury evaluating climate action was launched at the University of Turku in the spring. First, 8,000 citizens were invited to join the jury. A randomly selected 33-member jury consulted experts and, on the basis of the discussions, drew up a public opinion on the medium-term climate plan (Kaisu) on climate action.

“The idea is that the jury’s statement will be utilized in Kaisu’s sketching,” says Setälä.