Climate change “We wanted to act quickly” – HS met two Portuguese teenagers whose climate complaint is now forcing Finland to respond as well

Six Portuguese children and young people are cracking down on climate action by European countries in a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights. Siblings André and Sofia dos Santos Oliveira say that anxiety and hope make them fight for the planet.

Almada

Portuguese André dos Santos Oliveira is thirteen years old, but he is already wondering if he wants children at all as an adult.

“I don’t know if the world is any more habitable and good for them to live. I am afraid the earth will be slowly destroyed until it no longer exists, ”says the boy attending primary school in a serious tone.

Nightmares appear to drive him into questioning the future a few years ago: Uncontrolled wildfires destroyed Portugal soon four years ago. More than a hundred people trapped in a sea of ​​flames in various locations. There was more deforestation than elsewhere in the EU combined. Prolonged drought and global warming were considered by authorities and scientists to be one of the causes of the national tragedy.

Dos Santos Oliveira’s family of four followed the news in shock at his home in the Lisbon neighborhood of Almada.

“Today, when I am in a cozy place, I do not often able to enjoy the olostani. I excite the fire to break out. I am anxious to be trapped in the fire. The knowledge haunts me quite a bit, ”says André dos Santos Oliveira.

Now there is no risk of fire. The boy passes by his sister Sofia dos Santos Oliveiran, 15, with with sand covered by mussels near the home. The high tide of the Atlantic tickles the toes of young people.

“We are happy to go out on this beach. We will also come here to eat, ”Sofia dos Santos Oliveira introduces.

Restaurants are closed due to interest rate restrictions. Crowds of people are still bustling on the boulevard splashed by the waves. In the nearby park you jog and play with your balls.

Enjoying the sea and nature has risen to a new value.

The effects of climate change on the sea are visible in the daily lives of André and Sofia dos Santos Oliveira. The seashore is an important place for the family, but heavy erosion takes the sand away and plastic debris is washed ashore.­

Man’s relationship with the environment is a matter of the heart for dos Santos Oliveira’s siblings.

They and their four friends are currently filing a historic climate complaint against 33 European states before the European Court of Human Rights (EIT).

The appeal is the first climate action ever brought before the Council of Europe. It has also received special treatment from the court, although there is still a long way to go before the court weighs.

Young people have challenged all EU countries as well as Britain, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia. Their governments committed to the Paris International Climate Agreement in 2015. States set themselves the goal of keeping global average temperatures rise by 1.5 degrees from pre-industrial times.

According to young Portuguese, 33 European countries have not cut their CO2 emissions fast enough, and it may soon be too late. They argue that it is precisely their human rights for a secure future that states are violating, as the lives of children, young people and future generations are at stake due to global warming.

That is why they demand evidence from the states.

“We are not attacking any state. We do not prescribe or push anyone down, ” Sofia dos Santos Oliveira emphasizes.

In his view, the opposite is rather the case: “Our case is cherished. We give decision-makers a new opportunity to consult young people. We hope that they will find solutions to the climate crisis with scientists, ”the high school girl describes.

In November, the EIT announced that it would address the youth complaint as a matter of urgency, giving it priority. Getting it is rare.

“We were super happy to hear about this,” André dos Santos Oliveira says and rejoices in the memory even more.

At the same time, the seat ordered the respondent states to write the responses, but the governments have rumbled against it. They sought the removal of the priority position, which would have delayed the next stage of processing. At least some countries wanted to dismiss the entire complaint.

The rake came to light last month after the court granted the defendants additional time until 27 May.

“We were first shocked by the opposition from the countries because it was unexpected. My confidence swayed. How can we believe countries that do not want to present information on the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement? ” Sofia dos Santos Oliveira asks.

Finland According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Finland was not among the countries that applied for the removal of priority status. In other respects, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot comment on the pending complaint due to the confidentiality obligations of the documents.

“There are 33 respondent countries and from very different points of view, so it is natural that the issues raised in their pleadings also have different interests and their arguments,” Krista Oinonen stated by email to HS.

He heads the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Human Rights Court and Contracts Unit. It shall be responsible for writing the response requested by the EIT on the basis of material provided by the Governing Board.

The siblings of dos Santos Oliveira are also unable to swap the positions of different states. They do not have that information. Communication with the court is handled by their lawyers.

Parents of children do not hide their outrage at the rebuke of governments.

“Obvious bullying,” Dad Nuno Gaspar Oliveira, 45, blows. He emphasizes that this youth spruce does not represent a political grouping and does not seek financial gain.

“Europe should be the lighthouse of the world. We have made substantial progress, especially on human rights, in the EU. “

Mum Susana Santos, 46, treats backgammons as cowards.

“Kids talk, but adults don’t want a voice to be heard.”

Parents say they have followed what kind of dedication the promotion of the complaint has required of the children.

“They have grown with it. Thanks to them, we have learned an incomprehensible amount, ”Susana Santos thanks.

Complaint the preparation took almost three years before it was submitted to the EIT last autumn.

“Faith was to go. We wanted swift action on climate. It took time because a team of lawyers and researchers put together a thorough study to present conclusive evidence, ”says André dos Santos Oliveira.

So it all started with forest fires, when the government declared part of the country a disaster area.

A lawyer friend of Nuno Gaspar Oliveira called on the children to develop a climate action to speed up the Paris Agreement.

Siblings living in the devastated areas of central Portugal came along Cláudia, Martim and Mariana Duarte Agostinho mixed Catarina dos Santos Mota. They are now 8 to 21 years old. HS met the siblings of Duarte Agostinho three years ago in a charred pine forest.

Young people are represented in court by the Global Action Legal Network (Glan). It specializes in building human rights lawsuits against governments and other major players.

In their action, young people invoke the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights on the protection of life and privacy and the prohibition of discrimination. The EIT also attached a ban on torture to the complaint, which the following legal scholars consider to be significant.

“The court asked if we would like to add a requirement to live in a world without torture. We considered it a bit extreme. But if the court itself suggests, then we will take our cases really seriously. Very good news for us, ”André dos Santos Oliveira interprets.

As six young people crack down on influential governments, one might question who has set out to oppose it.

“We are challenging Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, for example, so it is a bit scary. However, our attorneys assure us that the evidence is really solid. That is why we remain calm, ”says André dos Santos Oliveira.

Father Nuno Gaspar Oliveira (left) and mother Susana Santos (right) are annoyed by the backlash from the states.­

Climate change has brought some visibility to young people in the Portuguese media. Siblings still think quite a few of their schoolmates know what they’ve been up to.

“I would like the school to dedicate at least half an hour a week to reflection on sustainable development,” says Sofia dos Santos Oliveira.

Some peers would not want to change anything for the benefit of the environment, while he says he is suffering from constant anxiety.

“I’m a teenager, which confuses otherwise. The head is forced to stand up and face the problems of the planet. ”

Fortunately, the echo flows through social media. The Portuguese leaders of the School Strike for Climate movement are teasing. Contacts have come from Australia, Germany, the British and some Finns as well.

“The encouragement shows that we are not alone. Young people have to pull one rope, ”says Sofia dos Santos Oliveira.

It is only after reviewing all the responses received at the end of May that the EIT will decide whether to prosecute.

“Whether we won or not, I hope the case inspires new complaints,” says André dos Santos Oliveira.

Atlantic living on the coast reminds siblings of the sensitivity of the environment. On this family’s favorite beach, on the Costa da Caparica headland, the sand is dwindling due to intense erosion and the outcrop washes plastic debris to the beach.

The family walks through heavy concrete breakwaters.

“In winter, the sea sometimes rises to break restaurants,” says Sofia dos Santos Oliveira.

The sea motivates him to become a chemist. “I once saw an online machine that sucked microfiber to help marine organisms. I thought that could be my field. ”

As an engineer, my brother wants to develop renewable energy. For example, the transformation of television from a clumsy black-and-white widget into a thin table shows, in his opinion, that human ingenuity also bends at its best to stop the warming of the earth.

The climate action of the Portuguese is not the only one of its kind

Legal battles there are increasing cases in different countries of cases where human rights and climate change intersect. International jurists anticipate that the trend will intensify.

A recent report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights describes how climate change threatens living conditions. Children are particularly vulnerable to threats.

Globally, the victory of the Dutch Urgenda Foundation from the Dutch government is considered a pioneering milestone. In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that it was the government’s obligation to cut CO2 emissions urgently and significantly in order to achieve human rights.

The United States has the largest number of lawsuits combining climate and human rights, the most famous of which is Juliana v. United States. According to the lawsuit, the U.S. government’s inadequate efforts to curb climate change violate young people’s constitutional right to life, liberty and property.

Although the actions of 21 children and young plaintiffs have been set aside in various courts, the case brought in 2015 has had far-reaching consequences.

The Portuguese climate appeal to the European Court of Human Rights follows the same spirit.