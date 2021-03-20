The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stated that it encourages farmers to experiment with the introduction of cultivating new crops, and provides technical and guidance information for them for the purposes of experiment and development, which encouraged farmers to experiment with the introduction of new crops such as grains and fruit trees such as cumin, olives and pomegranates.

The Director of the Agricultural Development and Health Department at the Ministry, Engineer Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, told «Emirates Today» that the ministry’s interest in promoting and sustaining local agriculture comes from its specializations and strategic goals, especially the goal of promoting food diversity and ensuring its sustainability, which mainly depends on encouraging national agricultural research and innovations and developing agriculture. In addition to that, the Ministry’s operational plan 2017-2021 included an initiative called Supporting Innovative Practices in Agricultural Areas in Various Fields.

He mentioned that the interest in promoting local agriculture is not limited to the ministry’s cadres or research in its research stations, but rather to involve the farmers ‘community and the private sector with any ideas and proposals and evaluate them to come up with the best recommendations, and at the level of farmers, research has been prepared within farmers’ fields, whether to increase productivity or introduce new agricultural systems. Or to cut back on water use.

Al-Dhanhani pointed out that a number of farmers are conducting cultivation experiments on crops such as wheat and rice after knowing and informing them of the Ministry’s experiences, whether through field visits or through social media, as many farmers showcase some of their experiences, despite the farmers ’experiences. They are implemented in their fields, sometimes on a small scale, and not within research stations. This type of experiment is important as it works to develop the skills of farmers and at the same time test the varieties in the desert environment of the UAE and under realistic field conditions, which contributes to choosing the most appropriate variety. He stressed that the farmers’ efforts in cultivating such varieties and their integration with the efforts made by the Ministry contribute to developing agricultural options in emergency conditions, especially for the necessary crops.

