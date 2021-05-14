Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that it did not monitor the entry of birds infected with infectious diseases through the approved state outlets, stressing that the procedures followed in the ports are carried out in accordance with international requirements and standards, to ensure the health and safety of the birds and that they are free of diseases, and that they comply with the required requirements.

This came in response to information circulating through “groups” of merchants and hobbyists raising birds, which was conveyed to the Ministry, which includes the presence of pets infected with an infectious disease that led to their death, which entered the country as part of a shipment imported from abroad.

The ministry said: Any consignment of birds that arrives in the country goes through several stages before entering the country, to ensure their safety, as the risks related to animal diseases in importing countries are first studied, the necessary requirements for import are set, and health certificate forms are agreed upon with the competent veterinary authorities in import countries. In order to ensure the safety of the incoming consignments from any epidemic or infectious diseases.

She indicated that upon the arrival of the consignment at the border crossing, the ministry takes the quarantine measures approved for the release of the consignments, which are applied by the veterinary staff of the ministry at the country’s ports, who have the necessary expertise to complete this task, and the procedure begins first by checking the documents accompanying the incoming consignment, then Physical examination to ensure that the birds are free of any apparent symptoms, then laboratory examination, in cooperation with the security authorities and customs that work to take the necessary measures to prevent the smuggling of animal consignments, including birds that do not meet import requirements and may be infected with an infectious disease.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment called on the public not to be led by unreliable news or rumors that are being circulated without verifying their authenticity from reliable official sources, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, stressing that they are ready to receive any inquiries from everyone.