Intense rainfall, such as that which has fallen over the Italian Emilia-Romagna in recent weeks, has not become any more likely in this region as a result of climate change.

This article is available to IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with the Climate.Table Professional Briefing – Climate.Table first published it on June 1st, 2023.

But urbanization and land-use changes have increased the risk of flooding. This is the central finding of a new study by the international research group World Weather Attribution (WWA). On the basis of weather data and computer models, the researchers looked for indications of the influence of climate change on the heavy rain – and could not identify any trend. Extremely heavy rains in May caused widespread flooding in the area, killing at least 17 people.

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

The result is surprising. Previous attribution studies have often concluded that global warming makes intense rainfall more likely. Because a warmer atmosphere can absorb more moisture, which is why heavy rain occurs more frequently and more intensely in many regions of the world. The research group reports that the effect was also observed in Emilia-Romagna. But it was offset by changes in atmospheric air currents over the Mediterranean. “This means that the overall probability of heavy rain at this time of year in this particular region remained unchanged.”

Heavy floods and landslides occur again and again in the history of Emilia-Romagna in Italy: Extremely heavy rainfall such as that of this spring can be expected every 200 years on average. Before the recent heavy rains, the region was suffering from an extreme drought – and unlike the heavy rains, climate change has made heat and drought more likely, according to a recently published WWA analysis. ae