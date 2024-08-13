Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Climate change | US agency: Last month was the hottest July on record

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2024
in World Europe
Climate change | US agency: Last month was the hottest July on record
It was the 14th month in a row that monthly temperatures broke records.

Finished July was the hottest July on record, says the US National Weather Service (NOAA).

In July, according to NOAA, the global temperature was 1.21 degrees Celsius higher than the 20th century average, which was 15.8 degrees. During the month, heat waves were seen in the countries of the Mediterranean and the Persian Gulf.

The month was the hottest July in recorded history in Africa, Europe and Asia, and the second hottest in North America.

According to NOAA, it was the 14th month in a row that monthly temperatures broke records.

About wearing according to the agency’s monthly report, there is a 77 percent probability of becoming the hottest year in the history of measurements, and with certainty at least the fifth hottest year. The agency’s material goes back 175 years.

The US agency’s calculations differ from the data provided by the European Union’s Copernicus climate service, according to which the average temperature last month was slightly lower than in July 2023. The agencies use different materials.

Based on the data from both agencies, the July that ended was the second warmest July in the history of measurements in terms of sea temperatures.

