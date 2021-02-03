We will experience more heat, we will have less water and of poorer quality, we will also suffer more torrential rains and Mediterranean hurricanes, and our health and economy will suffer the ravages of global warming throughout the 21st century if there is not a drastic reduction in emissions of CO2 to the atmosphere. The study just released by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, ‘Report on impacts and risks derived from climate change in Spain’, does not reveal threats that were not already known, but it does confirm previous diagnoses and refine the data that quantify the ravages of the environmental emergency. The Region of Murcia (where at the beginning of February the temperature reached 30ºC) will be the most affected territory in Spain, along with the Balearic and Canary Islands, with an increase of up to 6.4ºC in the annual maximum temperature scale in the worst of the stages.

In the middle of the third wave of Covid-19 and after science has warned that taking care of nature is essential to avoid future pandemics, the most complete study carried out so far on climate change draws a very complicated future for the southern half of the peninsula, and especially for the Levante and the Segura basin, the areas where temperatures will rise the most and the most damaging will be torrential rains, and where you will also have to get used to DANA (isolated depression at high levels) and Mediterranean cyclones, known as ‘medicanes’. An expected change in the wind regime will cause it to blow stronger in summer and slow down in autumn.

The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Moran, has presented this Wednesday a document coordinated by the Spanish Office for Climate Change, in collaboration with the Basque Center for Climate Change and within the framework of the Life SHARA project, which analyzes the consequences of global warming, which in the next eighty years will bring a rise in maximum temperatures of between 2ºC and 6.4ºC, depending on the level of reduction in CO2 emissions. The greatest increases will occur in summer, with averages above 5ºC, with the greatest increase in warm nights in the Region of Murcia.

Polluted aquifers



The rainfall pattern will also vary, with less rainfall in the Mediterranean basin and reduced flow in rivers and less recharge of already overexploited aquifers. Groundwater will be of lower quality, warns the report, because pollutants (pharmaceutical chemicals and agricultural nitrates mainly) will be concentrated and also there will be a marine intrusion on the coastline that will salinize the hydrogeological systems.

The droughts will be more accentuated and prolonged, with episodes between 15 and 50 days longer than the current average. This scenario of more heat and evapotranspiration, combined with the episodic torrential rains, will accentuate the erosion. Also the Mediterranean area of ​​the peninsula, with the Region of Murcia at the epicenter of this hot strip, will be the one that most accuses the scarcity of water resources and loss of humidity in Spain. Other extreme events such as floods and fires will heighten the risk of desertification.

The rise in sea level and the damage it will cause to infrastructures and buildings on the coastline is a phenomenon associated with climate change that is also noted in the study, in addition to the damage that infrastructure and transport networks will foreseeably have to bear by extreme climatic phenomena «such as torrential rainfall; although positive impacts can also be experienced if snowfalls and frosts decrease ”, say the Ministry’s experts.

The harvest is ahead



Economic sectors such as agriculture will suffer the consequences of an increasingly extreme climate: not only will there be less water for irrigation, but there are already changes in some crops. The flowering of the fruit trees is early, as well as the ripening of the grape, and the citrus fruits show the lack of cold. Likewise, a reduction is expected in rainfed crops, both herbaceous and woody. The livestock modality most affected will be the extensive one, with a greater added value, due to the lack of pasture.

Tourism will also have to adapt: ​​“The rise in temperatures in the coastal provinces of the Mediterranean, especially in the south, may reduce the predisposition of tourists to visit these destinations. Although this too It could cause the high season of the Spanish sun and beach destinations to shift outside the months of July and August traditional, “the report states. »The incidence of extreme events on the coasts can also negatively affect beach tourism and water sports. Tourism related to winter sports is the one that is already being affected the most, especially in the case of ski resorts at lower levels due to the lack of snow, a situation that is foreseeable that it will worsen even with more moderate climatic scenarios «, Indicates the scientific memory.