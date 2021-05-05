Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Emirates Falconers Club, implemented and funded a scientific research project to study migratory behavior of Al Shaheen falcons. The project is the result of a joint effort that brought together researchers in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Russia.

The team of scientists participating in the project collected satellite tracking and genome sequencing data to study the migration behavior of peregrine falcons that migrate to and across the Gulf region, and are considered a culturally important species, to determine the impact of recent climate changes on migration patterns and the gene associated with migration behavior.

The results provide further evidence of the role genetics and memory play in animal migration, as climate change and urban development are expected to influence the annual migration movement of birds that breed in the Arctic.

The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature, predicts the effects of climate change on migration patterns, and how these effects may alter falconry migration in the future.

The researchers tracked the voyages of 56 Shaheen falcons from five Arctic Russian regions via satellite, including annual migration routes and wintering areas in detail. The study found that breeding peregrine birds used different paths across Eurasia to reach wintering areas from Asia to Africa. The study indicates the possibility of the emergence of this correlation in migration between the areas of reproduction and wintering in the period between the last ice age 22 thousand years ago and the middle of the Holocene period (about 7 thousand years ago). The team of researchers used the genetic sequence to determine the gene ADCY8, which is associated with long-term memory in other types of animals, and they discovered that this gene is responsible for the variation in the migration distance between animals, as species with specific genotypes can travel longer distances.

His Excellency Majid Al Mansoori, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club, said: “Arab falconers have witnessed the migration of falcons to the Gulf region thousands of years ago. Today, these falconers benefit from the joint efforts of international scientists, which aim to deepen the understanding of falcon migration patterns and how they are affected by specific genes. These discoveries can be used to enhance efforts to preserve these distinctive species for future generations. ”

In turn, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, said: “The authority was keen to allocate large investments in long-term studies that deal with ecology and the migration of important species of birds. We are very pleased with the success of this study in answering an important question about the links between the geographical areas of migration and climate change among the Shaheen falcons, whose numbers are distributed in various parts of the world, and are an integral part of our local culture and traditions. ”

Dr Andrew Dickson, an environmental scientist at the Emirates Falconers Club and one of the study’s authors, said: “The support provided by the UAE and international cooperation efforts have contributed to securing satellite tracking and the genetic sequencing required to research the link between geographic regions of species migration between continents, and this This enabled us to research the developmental stages of migratory behavior of peregrine falcons and to conclude the impact of future climate changes on them. And if temperatures continue to rise at the same rate as they have risen in recent decades, the number of perennials in Western Eurasia may decline and stop migrating altogether. ”