Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraq suffers from significant negative effects of climate change, starting from the impact of water resources, the drying up of many marshlands, the high rates of desertification, huge losses in livestock and fish, and the displacement of hundreds of families, leading to the exacerbation of health, education and development problems, amid warnings that the marshes are witnessing the most intense heat wave in 40 years. .

Iraq is among the five countries most affected by climate change, according to the United Nations, and it is witnessing, for the fourth year in a row, a drought, according to the authorities.

And the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, “FAO”, warned that the marshlands in the south of the country are witnessing the most severe heat wave in 40 years, also speaking of a severe decline in the water level.

The FAO warned of the dangerous consequences of climate change and water scarcity on the marshes and buffalo breeders in southern Iraq.

She added, “The disturbing field reports of its teams working in the marshes, along with the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture, indicate that the marshes are witnessing the most intense heat wave in 40 years, accompanied by a sudden shortage of water in the Euphrates River.”

And the “FAO” reported that “the water level in the Euphrates River reached only 56 cm, and in the Chibayish Marshes it reached from zero to 30 cm.”

The organization added in its statement that “high salinity levels, which exceeded 6,000 parts per million, raised concerns among farmers, especially buffalo breeders and fishermen,” noting that “nearly 70% of the marshes are devoid of water,” according to statistics provided by a center affiliated with the Iraqi government.

The head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, Fadel Al-Gharawi, emphasized that the climate crisis in the world in general and in Iraq in particular “threatens all humanity,” saying: “We may be facing a real catastrophe if its causes are not immediately avoided.”

Al-Gharawi added, in a statement, that “the phenomenon of global warming has begun to appear in Iraq clearly, with high rates of greenhouse gases, non-compliance with environmental determinants in reducing emissions from factories, and high rates of environmental pollution.”

He pointed out that “environmental changes affected water resources and led to the drying up of many marsh areas, leaving large areas of agricultural land out of service, in addition to huge losses in livestock and fish, and forcing hundreds of families to flee.”

Al-Gharawi warned that the exacerbation of the water problem, the high rates of drought and desertification, the high rates of temperatures and indicators of global warming in Iraq may cause conflicts over these resources.

Severe heat waves hit countries in the world, where these waves are more intense in recent years, while the World Meteorological Organization announced the start of the El Niño warming weather pattern, citing the rise in sea surface temperatures in the world and their reaching a record level during the last three months. The daily temperatures recorded during the month of June in the North Atlantic were very high compared to the usual readings, while sea ice levels in Antarctica during June reached their lowest level, according to the organization, which indicated that this type of decline in sea ice around Antarctica did not It is unprecedented in what warns of the seriousness of climate change and the need for the world to move to contain its repercussions.

#Climate #change #threatens #millions #Iraqis