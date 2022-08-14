Climate change | Thousands of people evacuated in wildfires in Spain and France

Thousands of hectares of land have been destroyed by fire in Spain.

Hundreds firefighters battled a large fire in northern Spain on Sunday. Thousands had to be evacuated, and large areas were destroyed by fire, officials say.

The fire raged in the Aragon region of northeastern Spain, where around 300 firefighters are trying to bring the blaze under control with the help of helicopters. At least 1,500 people were evacuated from the rural area, which includes a natural park in Zaragoza province, the region’s administration said.

The Aragon rescue service estimates that thousands of hectares of land have been destroyed in the fire. The fire has spread quickly, accelerated by the winds.

Since the beginning of the year, Spain has seen almost 400 forest fires due to high temperatures and drought. The fires have destroyed 262,000 hectares of land, more than in any other European country.

Also A forest fire that broke out again in southern France forced more than a thousand people to flee their homes. In the rest of the country, the fires were brought under control thanks to the rains that brought relief, officials said on Sunday.

France has suffered this summer from a historic drought, as well as a series of heat waves and several forest fires.

The fire that had been raging in the Aveyron region of southern France since Monday appeared to be under control and on the wane when it suddenly flared up again on Saturday night, spreading over 500 more hectares. The fire has already destroyed an area of ​​1,300 hectares.

A local man is under investigation for whether he accidentally caused the fire when a metal part of his trailer hit the ground and caused a spark that ignited the vegetation. To prevent similar risks in the future, police on Saturday denied access to most of the woods to all but locals in eastern France, in the Bas-Rhin region near the German border.

Scientists say that climate change will make the extreme conditions seen now, such as heat waves and droughts, more frequent and more intense. They increase the risk of fires, which in turn produce climate-warming greenhouse gases.

There have also been extensive fires in Portugal and Greece. 2022 has been a record year for fires in Europe.