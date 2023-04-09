Climate change | The world’s surface waters are record warm – a sign of the awakening of El Niño

The La Niña phenomenon, which especially affected the tropics of the Pacific Ocean, no longer cools the world’s seas.

World the surface temperature of the seas is the warmest in the history of measurements, says the US National Weather Service (Noaa).

Noah according to satellite data since the beginning of April, the average surface water temperature of the seas has been at its highest 21.1 degrees Celsius. The previous record average temperature was measured in 2016, when the maximum temperature was 21 degrees.

The median surface temperature for the years 1982–2011 was around 20.4 degrees at this time of the year.

The last one for three years, the La Niña phenomenon has cooled the areas of the tropical Pacific Ocean and helped curb the increase in temperatures caused by climate change.

In a nutshell, La Niña usually lowers the sea surface temperature and the opposite El Niño usually raises the global temperature.

According to the researchers, the temperature increase in the surface waters of the seas measured now indicates the awakening of the El Niño phenomenon. It may cause even more extreme weather events and breaking temperature records this year.

The La Niña phenomenon has helped to keep global temperatures lower in recent years, despite the increase in the amount of warming greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

“Now that it’s over, we will probably soon see the signs of climate change very clearly,” says Noa’s senior research doctor Mike McPhaden The Guardian for the magazine.