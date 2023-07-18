Climate change | The world is preparing for record heat, but the worst is yet to come

June was the hottest month in the recorded history of the whole Earth. Temperature records are expected to be broken around the world due to the combined effect of climate change and the El Niño phenomenon.

Greece and the Canary Islands battled wildfires, taxi chaos continued in Rome and a very high temperature warning remained in effect in Spain’s 13 autonomous regions on Tuesday as Europe braced for a heatwave.

Three autonomous regions of Spain were still under extreme danger warning on Tuesday, and on Monday the city of Jaén, in Andalucia, recorded 44.7 degrees.

According to forecasts, the Kharon heat wave, named after the Manala ferry, may break the heat record in European measurement history in the coming days. The previous record was only a couple of years ago. In 2021, temperatures of 48.8 degrees were measured in the Sicilian village of Floridia, says the European Space Agency.

A helicopter on firefighting duty on the island of La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday. The wildfire has so far burned more than 4,600 hectares and around 4,200 people have had to leave their homes in the Tijafare and Puntagorda region.

A woman prepares for the heat in Malaga, Spain.

in southern Europe and the Kerberos heat wave that affected parts of North Africa last week raised temperatures above 40 degrees in many places. Italian meteorologists first named the heat wave after the mythological multi-headed dog figure of ancient Greece. Kerberos guards the gate of Hades, or manala.

When the sweltering heat got worse, the Kerberos heatwave started to be called Kharon, or Manala ferry.

But the current heat is “just the beginning”, as the professor says Simon Lewis University College London (UCL) warned researchers in the published bulletin.

“The climate system can cause this, if the climate warms by only 1.2 degrees. Today’s global policies will cause the world to warm by 2.7 degrees by the year 2100. It is truly horrifying.”

The world must prepare for increasingly hotter heat waves, stated the UN’s senior advisor on extreme heat John Nairn on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP.

A man cools off at a fountain in Piazza del Popolo during an Italian heat wave in Rome.

A tourist receives help after fainting near the Colosseum in Rome on July 11, 2023. See also Urban planning The new bridge planned for Helsinki collapsed in the hands of politicians

In several Historically high temperatures have been measured in European countries in recent years.

For example, in France, the mercury hurt to record readings in 2019. According to the WMO, the French Meteorological Office confirmed that the new record was 46 degrees and was measured in Vérargues, Occitania.

The heat waves affecting southern Europe have also affected France this summer, and according to CNN, for example, the temperature has risen to over 40 degrees.

Firefighters put out a house that caught fire from wildfires in the southeastern part of Attica in Lagonis, Greece, on Monday.

In France, the temperature has risen to over 40 degrees this summer. Photo of southern France from Avignon on July 17.

Records were also broken in Germany of The Independent in 2019. At that time, the temperature rose to 40.5 degrees in Geilenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia. The movement of heat from southern Europe towards Germany will come predictions along with raising the temperatures in parts of the country slightly above the temperature limit.

In Portugal, according to the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera, the record in the history of measurement was 47.3 degrees measured in Amareleja in 2003. This summer’s heat waves have led to the fact that temperatures of over 30 degrees have been measured briskly for more than a week in certain areas.

A hippo eats a frozen watermelon to cool off at the Bioparco zoo in Rome.

People on the beach on the island of Usedom in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, northern Germany.

In Britain, the highest temperature in the history of measurement was measured last year. Coningsby in Lincolnshire was measured by the British Meteorological Institute by 40.3 degrees. On Monday, the British Meteorological Institute said that the chances of exceeding 40 degrees are vanishingly small. In the near future, a low pressure area in the Atlantic will keep temperatures in Britain lower than expected.

Europe heats up exceptionally quickly, but during the current summer heat records have been set around the world.

People wearing sun protective clothing in Beijing, China in June.

According to the Reuters news agency, the highest ever temperature was measured in China on Sunday, when the mercury rose to 52.2 degrees in the village of Sanbao. The previous record of 50.3 degrees was from 2015. The high temperatures experienced in parts of China have caused challenges for power grids, among others. There is also a fear that a record drought like last year will be seen this summer as well.

On Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Agriculture urged cotton farmers to increase irrigation and fertilization, lest the heat destroy the critical flowering period.

A woman protected herself with a fan in Shanghai, China on July 13.

Iraqi workers harvest a potato crop damaged by a heat wave and environmental and climate changes in Mosul, Iraq.

In Iraq, the heat has, on the other hand, tormented bees and honey production. According to the news agency AFP, the country’s heat readings have risen to around 50 degrees on several days in July.

According to Reuters, the heat wave in the Gaza Strip has raised the temperature to around 38 degrees and worsened the electricity shortage.

Japan’s heat records are also from the next few years. of The Japan Times according to the record 41.1 degrees were measured there in both 2018 and 2020. The former was measured in Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture and the latter in Hamamatsu in Shizuoka Prefecture. On Sunday in Japan, according to the Mainichi newspaper, almost 40 degrees were measured in Gunma prefecture. At more than 150 measuring stations, the temperature rose to at least 35 degrees.

A security guard walks past a water mist system in Tokyo’s Ginza district on July 10, 2023.

The Japanese government issued a heat stroke warning for 32 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo, after temperatures reached 39 degrees in some areas.

Also North America has suffered from exceptional heat. In parts of Canada, the United States and Mexico, June was already clearly hotter than usual.

The heat record in Canadian measurement history was measured in 2021 as a result of the so-called heat dome. In Lytton, British Columbia, the temperature was 49.6 degrees. Dry and warm weather conditions have brought Canada’s fire season earlier this year, resulting in smoke this week CNN’s spreading to areas inhabited by up to 70 million people.

Dry and warm weather conditions have brought Canada’s wildfire season ahead of schedule. Aerial view of Lake Tatkin, British Columbia province. See also Chancellor explains traffic light course on weapons and embargo - in the style of Söder

Michael Norton According to AFP, the Canadian Ministry of Natural Resources stated already in the first week of July that the number of forest fires clearly exceeded the usual, even though the forest fire season was just beginning.

In Mexico, June brought with it exceptional, deadly heat, which has continued into July in the northern parts of the country. Last week, for example, the city of Mexicali, located near the US border, measured around 50 degrees, and still on Tuesday the temperature was expected to rise to around 47 degrees.

A worker distributes water bottles to bus passengers during a heat wave in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, Thursday, June 22, 2023.

A farmer displays stunted corn in the state of Veracruz, Mexico in June 2023.

In the United States, extreme heat warnings affected more than a hundred million people at the end of the week, news reports The New York Times. In the hottest and driest region of the United States, Death Valley, the temperature was even over 53 degrees on Sunday, says The Los Angeles Times. The hottest heat of all time was measured in the same valley in 1913, when the temperature rose to 56.7 degrees.

Death Valley, California temperature display July 15th.

A blood pressure monitor and a hospital bracelet were wrapped around the legs of a two-year-old suffering from a fever in Eagle Pass, Texas on July 10.

Even the coldest corners of our planet are warming up. A record temperature was measured in Antarctica in 2020, when the degrees at Base Esperanza reached the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) by 18.3. The WMO also reported that the sea ice area is 17 percent smaller than the seasonal average. In addition, the air temperature on the continent is alarmingly high. Vox-media, the temperature is slightly more than two degrees warmer compared to the seasonal average.

It’s been more than ten years since Finland’s heat record. It was measured in Liperi in 2010. At that time, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the temperature rose to 37.2 degrees. In June, it rained less than usual in Finland, and in addition, the beginning of the month was chilly before the heat arrived in the country.