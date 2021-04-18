Climate change The United States and China are committed to cooperating in the fight against the climate crisis

The visit of the US Special Envoy for Climate Change to China has raised hopes that the countries will be able to cooperate despite mutual tensions.

United States and China have committed themselves in their public statement to cooperating in the fight against the climate crisis.

U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Action John Kerry has recently visited Shanghai, after which the states issued a joint statement on the matter during Sunday time in Finnish time.

“The United States and China are committed to working with each other and with other countries to combat the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency it requires,” Kerry and China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhuan the statement stated.

Kerry is the first US President to visit China Joe Biden administrative official. His visit has raised hopes that the United States and China can work together on climate challenges despite tensions between the two countries. Both trade relations and human rights have eroded the gap between the countries.

World the largest economic powers, the United States and China, together account for nearly half of all greenhouse gas drivers.

The joint statement of the climate ambassadors lists several avenues for cooperation between the countries. The opinion emphasizes both the countries’ own actions and the cooperation between them in multilateral processes. The latter includes, among others, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Protection and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Biden has prioritized climate issues, clearly turning course on his predecessor ex-president To Donald Trump in relation to. Among other things, climate action under the Trump administration has been criticized for increasing deaths in the United States, accelerating the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and inciting other countries to take action that is detrimental to the climate.

Trump also detached the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden, on the other hand, returned to his first contract in 2015. Kerry, for his part, is a former U.S. Secretary of State and was involved in the negotiation of the Paris Climate Agreement himself during his time as Minister.

Although Biden and Trump’s climate views differ significantly, the current president seems to continue his predecessor’s hard line with China. However, the new administration has raised value issues more.

Spaces between countries have been strained by trade relations, the management of the corona epidemic, and geopolitical competition in the western Pacific, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean, among others.

In particular, the United States has criticized China’s tightening grip on Hong Kong, its threats against Taiwan, and the treatment of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, whose genocide the United States has accused China of.

China, for its part, has rejected criticism it sees as interfering in its internal affairs.

The first high-level meeting between the two countries during Biden’s presidency took place in March in a cool atmosphere in Anchorage, Alaska. The meeting was attended by, among others, the foreign ministers of the countries.