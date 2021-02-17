Damage caused by the Nanda Devi glacier on a hydroelectric power station in the district of Chamoli (India), February 9, 2021. (RAJAT GUPTA / EPA / MAXPPP)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

It’s a bit like a police investigation that scientists sought to conduct after the disaster of February 7, in northern India. The rupture of a Himalayan glacier had caused a flash flood when it fell into a river. They had several hypotheses: sudden rupture of a lake formed at the foot of the glacier, rupture of a hydroelectric dam after an earthquake or landslide. Today, they were able to redo the script of this disaster movie.

First clue a satellite image shows a scar on Mount Nanda Devi (Joyful Goddess). At an altitude of 5,000 meters, a rock wall mixing ice and permafrost, this ground supposed to have remained frozen, has come loose.

Pléiades 3D view of the landslide scar, the origin of the #ChamoliDisaster #Uttarakhand. Thanks @cnes @AirbusSpace for reactivity. More images by @sgascoin & me at https://t.co/jWPMO1oqY5. Hoping for a stereo coverage today. pic.twitter.com/QzNPRSkgDr – Etienne Berthier (@ EtienneBerthie2) February 10, 2021

The wall fell on the valley floor filled with waterlogged sediment. One of the tributaries of the Ganges was overflowed by water, sweeping away a hydroelectric dam.

Glaciologists call this phenomenon, which mixes rock and ice, a torrential lava. When the ice melts, heated by the energy of its fall taking with it an enormous amount of debris. This is why witnesses there spoke of black water charged with dust, like lava from a volcano.

#Breaking A massive sudden floods in Dhauliganga after a huge Himalayan glacier collapse in Reni village in Uttarakhand which destroyed many river bankside houses now. This is real #ClimateEmergency. My thoughts & prayers with the people of Uttarakhand.pic.twitter.com/mMHjyODbq4 – Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) February 7, 2021

The heavy snowfall just before could also have weighed on the landslide. But just because this disaster happened in winter does not mean that scientists do not see the trace of warming. Glaciers react slowly to the temperatures they experience. It takes 30 years for the heat to reach a depth of 100 meters in the heart of the glacier. This can produce interglacial or subglacial lakes. The glacier melts, a lake is formed, sometimes just held back by a morene which can give way after a while under the pressure of the water.

A study published in Nature last year estimated that the number of such lakes increased by 50% between 1990 and 2018, posing additional risks of mountain tsunamis, especially in earthquake-prone areas. But above all, what scientists are seeing is the destabilization of permafrost which no longer remains permanently frozen. When this melting occurs in a Siberian plain, you walk on it, but when this mountain “cement” cracks, it is very dangerous for those who live below.

Certainly the Alps are less high than the Himalayas, the glaciers are less big, but this torrential lava phenomenon already occurred in August 2017, in Switzerland, in the Bondo valley, in the Grisons on the border with Italy. A wall of Piz Cengalo fell at an altitude of 3000 m on the glacier. It formed a torrential lava flow that swept away eight hikers and caused extensive damage to villages more than nine kilometers below.

Glaciologists and seismologists monitor mountains: their movements, the temperature of their glaciers. A specific study is underway on the Taconnaz glacier in the Mont-Blanc massif. But predicting exactly where and when it will stall is impossible. According to a scientific article of French researchers wrote in 2015, half of the 1,800 high mountain structures, roads, refuges, water reservoirs, ski lifts, installed in the French alpine departments are threatened by the destabilization of permafrost.