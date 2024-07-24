Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Climate change | The temperature record in the Earth’s measurement history was broken again

July 24, 2024
Climate change | The temperature record in the Earth's measurement history was broken again
Monday was the hottest day in measurement history worldwide.

Terrestrial the average temperature record in the measurement history was broken again on Monday. Thus, Monday was the hottest day in measurement history worldwide.

According to information from the EU’s climate service Copernicus this morning, the average temperature of the Earth was measured at 17.15 degrees on Monday, the Meteorological Institute tells STT.

The previous record, measured on Sunday, was broken by 0.06 degrees.

The record was set by a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Mika Rantanen to break again in the coming days.

