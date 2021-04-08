Climate change The SWF’s first investment target produces protein from carbon dioxide and electricity: “Our gift to society is to disconnect food production from agriculture”

The State Climate Fund will provide an unsecured capital loan of EUR 10 million to a low-emission food producer. This year, funding is to be distributed in the amount of EUR 50 million.

State special task fund The Climate Fund has chosen Solar Foods, which produces protein from carbon dioxide and electricity, as its first funding target. It will receive a capital loan of EUR 10 million to set up a new plant. The plant is scheduled to start operations in 2023.

CEO of Solar Foods Pasi Vainikan according to Solein protein has an emission reduction potential of up to 99 percent compared to meat production and 80 percent compared to vegetable proteins.

“Our gift to society is that we disconnect food production from agriculture,” Vainikka said at the press conference.

He said the demo plant being built now resembles a small brewery that produces a powdered powder resembling dried soy as the end product. It is generated in the fermentation process but does not “eat” other agricultural products but carbon dioxide and hydrogen. The finished powder is to be mixed with food as a protein supplement.

According to Vainika, product development also includes the development of proteins needed for artificial meat.

Climate Fund managing director Paula Laine emphasized that the funding is intended to help Solar Foods rapidly scale its operations once the demo plant is completed.

The project is not commercially viable, Laine confirmed.

The Climate Fund will receive a return of about 2% on its unsecured capital loan.

“The financing agreement is secret,” Laine said.

“Our goal is to be the world’s leading manufacturer of carbon-neutral protein,” said Solar Foods, Chairman of the Board and Lifeline Ventures Partner Juha Lindfors in the bulletin.

Climate Fund was established on 21 December 2020 on the basis of the state-owned special purpose vehicle Vake oy.

Vake was born in December 2016 to the then Prime Minister Juha Sipilän (middle) wanted to sell the state’s shareholdings and transfer these funds to corporate finance, but its operations never took off.

The task of the Climate Fund was to finance “commercial scaling of climate solutions and enabling emission reductions” with capital loans and other instruments.

Chairman of the Board of the Climate Fund Perttu Puro said the Climate Fund had got off to a good start in its first months of operation.

According to Puro, the Climate Fund will distribute EUR 50 million this year and EUR 80 million a year in the future.

“In the future [rahoituspäätökset] are a little more conventional, ”Puro thought.