Climate change | The surface temperature of the oceans is higher than ever

In the Baltic Sea, the warming of the water accelerates the effects of eutrophication, such as the growth of blue-green algae.

Oceans the average daily sea surface temperature rose to 20.96 degrees last week, says the environmental organization WWF Finland. The temperature is higher than ever before in the history of measurements.

According to Copernicus, the European Union’s environmental information service network, the sea surface temperature is clearly higher than usual at this time of the year. June was the hottest month in Earth’s recorded history.

The El Niño weather phenomenon that started during the summer intensifies the warming of sea waters, says WWF. El Niño is a phenomenon that repeats every 2–7 years, changes the ocean currents of the Pacific Ocean and affects the weather.

Low The Baltic Sea is particularly vulnerable to the consequences of climate change, and it is warming faster than other seas, WWF says. The warming of seawater accelerates the effects of eutrophication, such as the growth of blue-green algae. High temperatures can affect species that are important to the Baltic Sea, such as pufferfish and sea bream.

Some of the species in the Baltic Sea may also benefit from warming seawater, but it may also increase the settlement of alien species in the Baltic Sea.

According to WWF, the most important ways to curb climate change and at the same time prevent the depletion of biodiversity are, for example, ending the use of fossil fuels, strengthening carbon sinks, and international agreements on the protection of marine ecosystems.