Wednesday, November 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Climate change | The study revealed startling figures: this is how much billionaires pollute compared to others

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in World Europe
0

The world’s richest people pollute our atmosphere as much as entire countries.

A billionaire and there are huge differences in the carbon dioxide emissions of ordinary citizens, according to a recent study by the charity Oxfam. CNN’s according to the organization funded by British funds, published a report in which it examines the investments of the world’s 125 richest billionaires.

The study revealed that compared to the average citizen, the investments of the world’s richest people account for up to 70 percent of their greenhouse emissions.

According to Oxfam’s report, the investments of billionaires produce approximately three million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per person every year. That’s as much as a million times more than the average 2.76 tons of emissions of people in the bottom 90 percent. Citra according to the average Finnish carbon dioxide emissions in 2018 were around 10 tons per year.

Oxfam director of climate affairs Nafkote Dabi tells CNN that the lifestyles of billionaires alone produce thousands of times more emissions than ordinary people. Many super-rich fly on private jets and own large yachts that produce a large amount of emissions. When the emissions produced by billionaires’ investments are added to lifestyles, the numbers are downright dizzying.

See also  Urban planning Moomin Park can rise to Backas Manor - Vantaa Council approved the plan change

“Together, these billionaires have ‘investment emissions’ equal to the carbon footprint of entire countries such as France, Egypt and Argentina,” says Dabi.

According to Dab, the emissions of the super-rich should be talked about more openly in the future and they should carry their cards in the climate talks. According to an Oxfam study, around 14 percent of billionaires’ investments are in particularly polluting sectors.

“These billionaire investors at the top of the corporate pyramid have a huge responsibility in the destruction of the climate. They have shirked their responsibility for too long.”

#Climate #change #study #revealed #startling #figures #billionaires #pollute #compared

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Midterms: Republicans Gain Ground with Latino Vote, Fastest Growing US Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.