Climate change | The number of rats in Finland may increase due to climate change

According to the rat control company, there are significantly more pest control tasks than before.

Climate change may lead to an increase in the number of rats in Finland, because the winters becoming warmer can help rats survive the spring.

A large number of rats die in Finland during the cold winters, says an evolutionary biologist at the University of Helsinki and the leader of the Helsinki city rat project Tuomas Aivelo.

If there are more rats in the spring, their number increases rapidly when they start to breed. Less snow is also beneficial for rats. It is difficult for rats to move in snow, and it is easier to find food in snow-free ground.

Rats are already common in Finland from the south to the height of Oulu.

The more people there are, the more likely there are rats. That’s why there are especially many rats in big cities, Aivelo says.

“Of the old cities in Finland, only Helsinki and Turku have such old structures that they probably have quite healthy, permanent rat populations. Otherwise, it is more or less variable whether rats occur or not. Many places do not have a permanent population of rats, but sometimes more rats enter the area, and when control is started, the population is brought under control.”

The pest controller is called to the emergency more often than before

The rat nuisance experienced by Finns seems to have clearly increased in recent years, as there are significantly more rat-related pest control tasks than before, says the technical manager of the pest control company Rentokil Jouni Siltala. Rentokil operates throughout Finland.

“On the other hand, the fact that the sale of rat poison to consumers was stopped in 2018 in order to reduce environmental risks is likely to have an effect on the matter, at least partially. Before, people could react to rats by poisoning them themselves, but now help is ordered more often from professionals,” says Siltala.

Aivelo points out that increased rat sightings alone do not necessarily directly indicate that there are more rats now than before, but that people may have a lower threshold to react to them. According to him, international studies have shown that complaints about rats are more frequent in areas where the average income level of the residents is higher.

A rat will not be happy if the food is scarce

According to Aivelo, rats may carry pathogens that can infect humans as well.

“However, we have no idea how common this is. Perhaps we would know about it if they were particularly dangerous for people,” Aivelo reflects.

According to Aivelo, it is difficult to get rid of rats completely, and rats are not necessarily a problem as long as their number remains limited.

“For example, a stable population of rats can live in Helsinki’s Kallio without any problems. They get into the sewage system and get food from there. But if a rat sneaks under the terrace of a single-family house, it’s a slightly different situation, because even one family of rats can cause a lot of harm to the residents of the single-family house,” says Aivelo.

He points out that rats are dependent on food provided by humans. Rat infestations can be prevented, for example, with traditional methods like these: don’t throw food down the drain, put waste neatly in waste bins and don’t feed birds at ground level. Rats also like the harvest of the garden, which is why, for example, apples should be collected in autumn.

Rat damage ranges from mess to water damage

Certain disadvantages are highlighted in rat control tasks. When rats smell food, they invade garbage cans or inside buildings. When they get inside, they like to knock over cables and electrical wires, which sometimes even causes fires. They can cause many types of damage to buildings, from messes to water damage, says Jouni Siltala.

“A rat can flatten itself through a two-centimeter opening inside. If no opening is found, it looks for a smaller hole or seam that it can mill into a larger one. Buildings should be protected with nets. For example, a net less than six millimeters in size, which prevents mice from entering buildings, also works for rats at the same time,” advises Siltala.

According to Siltala, more and more Finns hope that non-toxic methods, such as various traps, are used to reduce environmental risks in the fight against rats.

In general, the means of control have become more diversified in recent years. For example, according to Siltala, rat poisons have traditionally been those that prevent rat blood from clotting. They have been joined by poisons that cause vitamin D overdose.

“They shouldn’t pose the same risk to other animals,” says Siltala.

Newer additional features in terms of traps are remote monitoring systems. With their help, it is possible to monitor where rats move the most, and to increase control in precisely those areas. In addition, there are various electric traps.

According to Siltala, the traps are more effective than before.

“The goal is to avoid situations where a rat would be caught in a limb, for example. Cages are also used to some extent, i.e. traps are put in traps, and the rats are moved elsewhere alive.”

According to Siltala, an important part of rat control is also prevention and limitation. The aim is to make the buildings and waste bins so tight that rats cannot get inside them.