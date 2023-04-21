Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Climate change | The melting of the glaciers can no longer be prevented, says the World Meteorological Organization

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Climate change | The melting of the glaciers can no longer be prevented, says the World Meteorological Organization

The last eight years have been the warmest in the history of measurements.

World glaciers continued to melt at their dramatic pace last year, according to a recent review by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The last eight years have been the warmest in the history of measurements. Concentrations of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, have been at record highs.

of the Director of the WMO Petteri Taalansen saving the glaciers is already a hopeless endeavor.

“We have already lost the game in terms of preventing the melting of the glaciers because the carbon dioxide emissions are so high,” Taalas told AFP.

Many of the mountain glaciers are also disappearing, which Taalas described as a big threat. Their disappearance would make it difficult in many places, for example, to get fresh water.

#Climate #change #melting #glaciers #longer #prevented #World #Meteorological #Organization

See also  Obituary | Tuula Nousiainen 1948–2022
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result