Climate change | The melting of the glaciers can no longer be prevented, says the World Meteorological Organization

World glaciers continued to melt at their dramatic pace last year, according to a recent review by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The last eight years have been the warmest in the history of measurements. Concentrations of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, have been at record highs.

of the Director of the WMO Petteri Taalansen saving the glaciers is already a hopeless endeavor.

“We have already lost the game in terms of preventing the melting of the glaciers because the carbon dioxide emissions are so high,” Taalas told AFP.

Many of the mountain glaciers are also disappearing, which Taalas described as a big threat. Their disappearance would make it difficult in many places, for example, to get fresh water.