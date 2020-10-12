The international organization also reports that natural disasters have killed more than 1.2 million people since 2000.

“We are knowingly destructive”, warned the UN Monday, October 12, when presenting a report on natural disasters. Climate change is the main cause of the doubling of natural disasters in the world in twenty years, according to the international organization. She also points out that natural disasters have killed more than 1.2 million people since 2000.

Over the past twenty years, from 2000 to 2019, 7,348 natural disasters have been recorded worldwide, almost twice as many as between 1980 and 1999, reveals a report from the United Nations Office for Risk Reduction. disaster (UNSDIR). A progression especially linked to the increase in climatic disasters, which went from 3 656 between 1980 and 1999, to 6 681 between 2000 and 2019, points out the report.

“The Covid-19 has really made governments and the general public aware of the risks around us. They can see that if the Covid-19 is this terrible, the climate emergency can be even worse.”, said UNSDIR Secretary General Mami Mizutori at a press conference. “Without green stimulus, we will only increase the climate emergency”, she insisted.

The costs of natural disasters have been estimated at at least nearly 3 trillion dollars (or 2,543 billion euros) since 2000. However, an amount underestimated since a large number of countries, particularly in Africa and Asia, do not do not provide information on economic impact.

Floods – which have doubled – and storms have been the most frequent disasters over the past two decades. Asia, where eight of the top ten countries with the most disasters are located, is the most affected region, followed by the Americas and Africa. For the next decade, the UN believes the worst problem will be heat waves.