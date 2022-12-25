Climate change | The island nation of Vanuatu is preparing to relocate several villages due to rising sea levels

Other Pacific island nations have already had to experience the effects of climate change.

in Oceania the island nation of Vanuatu plans to relocate dozens of villages over the next two years as rising sea levels begin to threaten them.

The country’s climate change minister told about it Ralph Regenvanu news agency AFP in early December.

According to the minister, preparing for the effects of global warming is a huge challenge for Vanuatu’s 300,000 inhabitants, who live on the islands between Australia and Fiji. He said adaptation efforts will inevitably lead to the relocation of coastal communities from areas where climate change will raise sea levels and make storms more intense.

Regenvanu told AFP that the Vanuatu government has already identified dozens of villages in high-risk areas to be relocated over the next two years. Other settlements are also planned to be relocated in the longer term.

“Climate migration of the population is the most significant feature of our future. We have to be ready and make plans for it now,” the minister said.

Regenvanu stressed that it is a huge challenge and a tragedy for many to leave the lands of their ancestors, but moving is necessary.

Many other Pacific island nations have already had to experience the effects of climate change. There are similar plans elsewhere: in Fiji, for example, dozens of villages have been planned to be relocated due to the effects of the climate crisis.

Scientists have predicted that the sea level in the Pacific Ocean will rise by 25–57 centimeters by the middle of the century. The forecast is dire for Vanuatu, as approximately 60 percent of its population lives within a kilometer radius of the coast.

Regenvanu wants to strengthen the coastal defense. In addition to relocating residents, he wants to build infrastructure that ensures safety.

It’s about are not among the first transfers in Vanuatu’s history. In 2005, the country moved an entire community on the island of Tegua from the flood risk area to higher ground. In 2017, all 11,000 inhabitants of the island of Ambae were transported to other islands after the volcano erupted.

In May, the country’s parliament declared a climate emergency. The government is trying to speed up global action by leading efforts to take the case to the UN International Court of Justice.

Minister Regenvanu participated in the COP27 climate meeting in Egypt in November. He considers the emission reduction commitments made by the countries to be insufficient.