HThe imalaya and Hindu Kush, often referred to as “the third pole” due to their glaciers and masses of snow, are likely to fall victim to climate change more quickly than previously expected. This is the conclusion reached by a global team of scientists who presented a comprehensive outlook for the transnational International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (Icimod) in Kathmandu.

Christopher Hein Business correspondent for South Asia/Pacific based in Singapore.

“With warming at higher altitudes, accelerating melting of glaciers, thawing of what were previously permafrost areas, reduced snow cover and uncertain weather patterns, the consequences are becoming more apparent,” the report says. “We’re losing the glaciers, and we’re going to lose them in 100 years,” says Dutch water scientist Philippus Wester, who was responsible for writing the report. Almost two billion people depend on the water from the mountains in South and Central Asia.

“With 240 million people, divided into hundreds of ethnic groups and languages, the region is the most densely populated mountainous region in the world,” says the analysis. “Another 1.65 billion people living in the basins of 12 rivers – including 10 major transboundary rivers that flow through 16 countries – depend, directly or indirectly, on the natural resources and ecosystem services that mountains provide.” The dozen rivers, including the Ganges, Indus and Mekong, are likely to experience their highest level in the next 20 years.

Warning against false hopes

“It may sound like we have more water available because glaciers are melting faster. But too often there will be spring tides instead of a reliable inflow,” Wester warns against false hope. As the flow decreases, the demands on agriculture and the supply of people who depend on the water increase.







China as well as India and Pakistan are working on numerous dam and canal systems to counter the growing water shortage. The ecosystem with the highest mountains in the world stretches over 3500 kilometers and cuts through Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

The changing weather patterns pose major challenges for the entire Himalayan population: their herds of animals lack grassland when unpredictable snowfalls occur. The water supply becomes unreliable, making cultivation difficult. “A third of the people in the mountains live below the poverty line, well above the national average. Ecosystems and people in the mountains are much more vulnerable to change,” the report says.

Chaotic weather leads to rural exodus

The increasingly chaotic weather patterns lead to lower incomes and thus increased rural exodus. It culminates in rapid urbanization with growing slums, which overloads the social and infrastructure of the metropolises in South Asia. “The people who live in these mountains have done next to nothing to warm the planet. But they are severely endangered by climate change,” warns Amina Maharjan, an agricultural and migration specialist who earned her doctorate in Gießen and is one of the authors of the report. “Current adaptation efforts are totally inadequate. We are extremely concerned that without greater support, these communities will not be able to cope.”

In the decade to 2020, glaciers were losing ice at up to 65 percent faster than between 2000 and 2010. According to other surveys, the glaciers around Mount Everest have lost all of the ice that took 2,000 years to form in the past 30 years. With global warming of 1.5 or 2 degrees, the region will lose between 30 and 50 percent of its snow and ice by 2100. With the currently threatened warming of 3 degrees, the eastern Himalayas would lose up to 75 percent with countries like northern India, Nepal and Bhutan. Since the massif in central Asia has not been explored as deeply and for as long as the Alps or the American Rocky Mountains, scientists have had difficulty making predictions up until now. The comprehensive report should now provide an initial basis for further forecasts. A contributing factor was that the Americans released satellite images from 1970 that had been secret until then.