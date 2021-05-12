Climate change The German government quickly agreed on stricter climate targets

The tightening of the German Climate Protection Act is forcing a rapid change in energy production, transport and construction.

German on Wednesday, the government decided on a new timetable for achieving carbon neutrality in the country.

According to the new law, Germany should be climate-neutral in 2045 and not only in 2050. In 2030, 65% of the target should not have been achieved and not only 55%, as required by the previous law, passed only a year and a half ago.

The implementation of emission reductions will be monitored in the future by a panel of experts, and measures aimed at reducing them will be increased if necessary.

In the background the German Constitutional Court decision, according to which the German climate law is unconstitutional because much of the action has been postponed to the 2030s.

The postponement would impose unreasonable restrictions on citizens’ freedom in the next decade, the German Constitutional Court said in its April ruling.

German energy production still relies heavily on coal power. Germany has previously given up coal power in 2038 and nuclear power next year. The decision to shut down nuclear power makes the reform of German energy production particularly challenging.

Financial magazine Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday the calculations of Boston Consulting Group, which have assessed the investment needs brought about by the new law.

According to the BCG, the shutdown of coal power must in practice be brought forward by 2030, as required by the new law. At the same time, wind and solar energy investments should be doubled.

Additional construction of wind power in many places in Germany has been in difficulty due to nature conservation and distance requirements.

The new law tightens requirements in construction, for example, so that oil or gas heating should no longer be installed in 2023. The need for energy repairs in old homes is also massive.

Registration of internal combustion vehicles should practically end by 2030.

