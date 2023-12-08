Climate change | The chairman of the UN climate meeting coaxes the participants into the agreement – “We have an opportunity to bring about a change in the way of thinking”

The ministerial phase began at the meeting. The COP28 meeting is scheduled to end next Tuesday.

of the UN the climate meeting continued on Friday with ministerial level negotiations. Finland will be represented at the meeting in Dubai by the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (cook).

President of the COP28 meeting Sultan al-Jaber appealed to the participants on Friday to get out of their comfort zones and achieve a favorable outcome for all.

“We have an opportunity to bring about a change in mindset,” al-Jaber said.

One of the most difficult things in the negotiations is what kind of record the participants end up with the need to give up fossil fuels or reduce their use. On Friday, a new contract draft was received, with different alternative entries on the matter.

One design practically does not propose any measures to reduce emissions. In the other options, there is a difference, for example, in terms of whether the waiver applies to all fuels or only to those whose use it is not possible to capture and store the carbon dioxide produced.

Best the alternative would be to give up fossil fuels completely, said the chairman of the Finnish climate panel Markku Ollikainen From Dubai to STT. Recording a mere reduction in the use of fossil fuels without boundary conditions would be a “complete impossibility” for the EU. An intermediate form would be to record the reduction so that the schedule and quantities have been agreed upon.

“I could imagine that it will be difficult even for the chairman to pass such a decision where the matter cannot be moved forward,” Ollikainen said.

According to Ollikainen, the general guess is that the meeting will stretch into overtime by at least a day.

So far, at least, Saudi Arabia and China have been reported to oppose any record of phasing out or even reducing their use of fossil fuels. On the other hand, China has also been reported to have a constructive attitude towards solution attempts.

Al-Jaber, the head of the state-owned oil company, has admitted that reducing the use of fossil fuels is “inevitable”.