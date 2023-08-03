Electoral political polls today 3 August 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Concern about climate change also involves Fdi and Lega voters: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral surveys prepared by Euromedia Research for the newspaper The print.

According to the survey, 74% of those interviewed believe that there is a climate-related emergency. 61 percent of Brothers of Italy voters share concern about climate change, while Lega voters convinced that the climate is an emergency correspond to 72 percent.

In Forza Italia the percentage is close to 84%, a figure even higher than that of the Movimento 5 Stelle which stops at 81%.

90% of Democratic Party voters are convinced there is a climate emergency, while the highest figure in this sense belongs to the voters of Italia Viva with 96 percent.

