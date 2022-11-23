Climate change | Sweden’s average temperature has risen much faster than the rest of the world

In Sweden today, on average, it is a couple of degrees warmer than in the 19th century.

Swedish the average temperature has risen by almost two degrees since the latter half of the 19th century, says the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) in a recent in his report. The report compared the average temperatures of the years 1991–2020 with the average temperatures of the years 1861–1890.

According to SMHI, Sweden’s average temperature has risen by about twice as much as the world’s average temperature rise.

The report also stated that Sweden’s average rainfall has increased over the past hundred years. The annual duration of the snow cover has again decreased by an average of 16 days over the past 60 years.