Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stressed the importance of protecting bees and other pollinators through agricultural production practices that are not harmful to them, pointing to the commitment to support pollinator-friendly agricultural production.

These assurances of the Ministry came in conjunction with the UAE’s participation in the celebration of the World Bee Day, which is being held this year under the slogan “We are committed to protecting bees in pollinator-friendly agricultural production”, which highlights the importance of bees and other pollinators in playing a key role in ensuring the integrity of ecosystems and food security. They help maintain biodiversity and ensure the production of nutritious food.

The participation of the UAE in the new session of this celebration, which falls on the twentieth of May of each year, bears several indications, the most important of which is the affirmation of commitment to protecting bees and other beneficial pollinators, not only at the level of producing abundant quantities of fruits, nuts and seeds, but also increasing their diversity as much as possible. It is larger and improves its quality, thus contributing to the achievement of food security and nutrition, by spreading awareness messages addressed to farmers on the importance of adopting pollinator-friendly agricultural production practices in order to protect bees and other pollinators, and at the same time contribute to the resilience, sustainability and efficiency of agricultural and food systems .

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment indicated that it has recently developed, in cooperation with local agencies and bodies concerned with the development of the agricultural sector, bee breeds that are adapted to local environmental conditions and are able to continue throughout the year with high quality productivity, to achieve several goals, the most important of which is ensuring the sustainability of beekeeping in the country, a sign. He pointed out that the local honey is characterized by high quality, as it is produced from natural plants that grow in a dry environment and mountainous areas, which means that the honey produced is characterized by a low moisture content and is healthier, since the nectar that bees collect to make honey is natural and produces the finest types, such as “Sidr” and “Sidr” honey. Al-Samar», which are among the best types among consumers.

The Ministry pointed out that it attaches special importance to the honey bee sector, as it works continuously on its development and development, based on two strategic goals: enhancing food diversity and ensuring its sustainability, and the sustainability of natural systems, and being aware of the role that honey bees play in achieving economic, social and environmental returns. Developing several axes for the development of the bee sector during the past years, including the legislation for the import and circulation of honey bees and their products, which determine the permitted and prohibited strains for import, the specifications of imported bees, the diversification of import sources of queen bees to ensure obtaining the best strains, the implementation of specialized extension programs, the training of beekeepers, and the issuance of technical bulletins, And the promotion and introduction of Emirati beekeepers within bee-related events and festivals, in addition to strengthening product control programs, in cooperation with the competent authorities, and many others.

The Ministry indicated that it had recently implemented two plans for the development of the local bee sector, the first of which was the establishment of an electronic platform with the data of Emirati beekeepers, to show their distribution in the country, information about their names, the number of beehives in their farms, the purpose of production, the sites and seasons of production, the number of years of experience, etc., with the aim of developing production and achieving the greatest benefit. The ministry provides beekeepers with the services provided to them and speeds up the procedures, and the second is linking honey producers with sales outlets directly, with the aim of achieving the best return for producers and supplying these outlets with the best local species. The Ministry affirmed the continuity of conducting studies and research necessary to develop and test the methods and practices used in beekeeping, with the aim of disseminating them to beekeepers, supporting beekeepers and honey production, motivating more beekeepers to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of this vital sector, and qualifying and training national cadres to diagnose diseases and pests and assist beekeepers in detection. About diseases in apiaries and provide recommendations and technical advice necessary to combat these diseases and pests.