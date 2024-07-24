Climate change | Sunday was the hottest day in the Earth’s recorded history

Climate change|As the climate continues to warm, new records will be broken in the coming months and years, the expert estimates.

Last Sunday was the hottest day in Earth’s recorded history, tells The EU’s Copernicus climate service. Among other things, the news covered the matter CNN.

On Sunday, July 21, the average global temperature was measured at 17.09 degrees Celsius. The measurement result broke the previous record, measured in July last year, by 0.01 degrees.

Even though the record was broken on Sunday, the climate service reminds us that the difference between last year’s record and the previous one, 16.8 degrees measured in 2016, is already clear.

The speed of climate change is also revealed by the fact that the 2016 measurement record has been broken 57 days after last year’s record, the climate service says.

In many the country is currently suffering from prolonged heat waves.

In the Mediterranean region has been in July, about ten degrees warmer than usual, and according to CNN, about a hundred cities in the United States are experiencing record heat.

Extreme temperatures this summer has been experienced also at least in India and Saudi Arabia.

According to the climate service’s analysis, the recent record is influenced by the fact that Antarctica is currently experiencing much higher than average temperatures.

Copernicus climate service service director Carlo Buontempo considers the situation unprecedented and estimates that as global warming continues, new records will be broken in the coming months and years.

Last year was the hottest year in the Earth’s recorded history. The Climate Service considers it possible that the current year could turn out to be even hotter.

Although accurate data on the Earth’s average temperature is only available from the middle of the 20th century, like experts consider it likely that the earth has not had a period as warm as now for at least the last 100,000 years.